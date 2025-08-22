Howie Dorough Rings in 52 with Surprise Performance at The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails
August 22nd, 2025 – Las Vegas turned up the nostalgia and star power on August 22 as Backstreet Boys’ Howie Dorough celebrated his 52nd birthday in style at The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Just hours before the band’s highly anticipated “Into The Millennium” residency performances at the Sphere this weekend, Dorough stunned fans with an unannounced appearance and a live rendition of the group’s global hit, I Want It That Way.
A Birthday Encore for the Ages
As midnight struck, the crowd joined in a spirited chorus of “Happy Birthday,” led by The Regulators, the powerhouse house band. Sparklers lit the room as Dorough—accompanied by his wife, Leigh Boniello, and a close-knit group of friends—took the stage. What followed was a singalong worthy of the band’s sold-out arenas, with every word echoed back to the performer by an elated audience that had no idea they’d be in the presence of a pop legend.
The night was more than a birthday bash. With the Backstreet Boys recently announcing an extension of their Las Vegas residency into 2026, the celebration carried a sense of momentum and anticipation for the next chapter of the group’s enduring career.
The Barbershop’s Stage of Surprise Legends
The Regulators, featuring guitarist Ben Carey, vocalist and bassist Bryce Soderberg, and drummer Al Serrato—musicians with credits alongside Lifehouse and Savage Garden—matched Dorough’s energy, transforming the intimate lounge into a full-scale concert experience.
Before stepping into the speakeasy’s plush, dimly lit interior, Dorough honored a signature Barbershop tradition by taking a seat in the grooming salon’s vintage barber chair, which doubles as the venue’s secret entry. Smiling through the night, he soaked in the one-of-a-kind atmosphere that has made The Barbershop a magnet for surprise celebrity performances.
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Sir Rod Stewart, Zac Brown, Sammy Hagar, Machine Gun Kelly, and other music icons have all taken this very stage for unexpected sets, adding to the venue’s reputation as one of Las Vegas’ most exclusive live music experiences.
The Barbershop Experience
Behind its unassuming façade lies a 1,900-square-foot hybrid of old-school charm and modern nightlife, where leather couches, oversized chairs, and top-tier cocktails invite guests to settle in for an evening of music and mixology. Known for its bourbon-forward spirits program, craft beers, and nightly live rock, The Barbershop also offers a fully functioning men’s grooming salon during the day, complete with haircuts, hot lather shaves, beard trims, and facials.
The grooming salon operates from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. The saloon opens from 8 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and from 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, with VIP reservations available for those looking to secure the best seats in the house.
