Musician Justine Skye enjoys BACARDÍ cocktails with Love Island stars Nic and Olandria at BACARDÍ’s Push to the VMAs event in New York. Photo Credit: Steve Eichner / Shutterstock Images for BACARDÍ Rum

BACARDÍ and MTV Turn Up the Energy at “Push to the VMAs” Celebration in New York

A high-style evening with Love Island’s Nic and Olandria, Justine Skye, signature cocktails, and the sounds of the VMAs