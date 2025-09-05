BACARDÍ and MTV Turn Up the Energy at “Push to the VMAs” Celebration in New York
As anticipation builds for the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards on September 7, BACARDÍ and MTV brought the excitement to New York with an exclusive Push to the VMAs party that blended music, fashion, and expertly crafted cocktails. The evening drew a stylish crowd, including Love Island favorites Nic and Olandria, recording artist Justine Skye, and DJ Uniiqu3, setting the tone for music’s biggest night.
A Red Carpet of Style and Statement
The arrivals set the mood for a night where fashion and music shared the spotlight. Olandria stunned in a sleek David Koma set, while Nic opted for Givenchy Paris, creating a sharp contrast that captured photographers’ lenses. The couple sipped on Guava Check and Moonwalk Mojito cocktails, pausing between photos to enjoy the party’s elevated energy.
Justine Skye delivered a masterclass in edgy elegance, pairing Vintage Galliano pants with a Skims top, vintage leather jacket, and Louboutin heels. Her look drew attention as she moved through the crowd, embodying the mix of nostalgia and contemporary cool that defines the VMAs’ cultural footprint.
Music That Matched the Mood
At the heart of the celebration, DJ Uniiqu3 curated a playlist blending VMA nominee hits with Sound of Rum tracks, ensuring the dance floor stayed full. Her seamless transitions between chart-toppers and Caribbean-infused beats created a soundtrack that mirrored BACARDÍ’s vibrant spirit.
Cocktails with a VMA Twist
Guests raised glasses of the Moonwalk Mojito, the official cocktail of the VMAs, alongside inventive creations such as the BACARDÍ 808, That Mango Fuego, and the fruit-forward Guava Check. Each drink reflected the evening’s mix of creativity and celebration, pairing tropical flavors with a refined edge.
Interactive Experiences and Memorable Moments
The night wasn’t only about music and drinks, it was about creating moments to take home. Attendees posed with the life-size VMAs Moon Person, a playful nod to the awards’ legacy. The interactive vinyl activation offered custom vinyl labels and branded totes, adding a tactile, personalized element that guests carried beyond the event.
As the VMAs approach, the Push to the VMAs party served as both a preview and a celebration, blending celebrity presence, curated music, and signature cocktails into an experience that felt distinctly New York, yet ready for the global stage.
