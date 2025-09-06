Palm Tree Club Miami Announces Star-Studded Fall 2025 Music Lineup
After a breakout debut season, Palm Tree Club Miami is turning up the volume for Fall 2025 with an electrifying lineup of global and local talent. Beginning Saturday, September 27, the North Bay Village entertainment destination and bayside restaurant will welcome Grammy Award-winning artists, chart-topping DJs, and Miami-bred stars to its signature waterfront stage—cementing its status as one of South Florida’s most coveted live music venues.
A Season of World-Class Performances
Palm Tree Club’s second season brings an eclectic mix of international heavyweights and homegrown talent to Miami’s music scene. Guests can look forward to intimate, high-energy performances from names like The Chainsmokers, Sofi Tukker, Gryffin, DJ Pauly D, HUGEL, and more.
Fall 2025 lineup highlights include:
Sept. 27 | The Chainsmokers
Sept. 28 | Nico De Andrea
Oct. 4 | DJ Pauly D
Oct. 5 | Purple
Oct. 11 | Sofi Tukker
Oct. 12 | HUGEL
Oct. 19 | Sasson + Sor
Oct. 26 | Pablo Fierro
Nov. 1 | Gryffin
Nov. 2 | Sonny Fodera
Nov. 8 | Jackie Hollander
Nov. 15 | Levi
Nov. 16 | Darmon
Nov. 22 | Zerb
Nov. 23 | Joezi
Nov. 29 | DJ Ruckus
Nov. 30 | Eran Hersh
Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.
Miami’s Premier Bayside Music Experience
Nestled along Biscayne Bay, Palm Tree Club offers a fully immersive experience that blends dining, drinks, and entertainment from day to night. Guests can arrive by boat or car, indulge in all-American classics for lunch, toast the sunset with craft cocktails, and dance into the night with performances just steps from the water.
The venue’s bayside stage and cutting-edge sound system create a concert atmosphere that feels both expansive and intimate. Guests can tailor their evening with curated table options—getting close to the DJ booth, enjoying a waterfront tabletop, or opting for a more private indoor setting.
A Landmark Year for Palm Tree Club and Palm Tree Crew
This season’s lineup caps off a milestone year for Palm Tree Crew, the hospitality and entertainment group behind Palm Tree Club Miami. In 2025, the company launched four new music festivals in Saint Tropez, Sardinia, Montecito, and Napa, opened three additional venues in Las Vegas, Orlando, and Kansas City, and forged cultural collaborations with HEAD Tennis, PUMA, and Malbon.
With its Fall 2025 season, Palm Tree Club Miami continues to redefine what a live music venue can offer—bringing top-tier entertainment, waterfront luxury, and Miami’s magnetic energy together in one unforgettable setting.
