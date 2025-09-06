Palm Tree Club Miami Announces Star-Studded Fall 2025 Music Lineup

Nestled along Biscayne Bay, Palm Tree Club offers a fully immersive experience that blends dining, drinks, and entertainment from day to night. Guests can arrive by boat or car, indulge in all-American classics for lunch, toast the sunset with craft cocktails, and dance into the night with performances just steps from the water.

The venue’s bayside stage and cutting-edge sound system create a concert atmosphere that feels both expansive and intimate. Guests can tailor their evening with curated table options—getting close to the DJ booth, enjoying a waterfront tabletop, or opting for a more private indoor setting.