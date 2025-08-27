Where to Watch Football in Style: 8 Luxe Miami and Fort Lauderdale Spots for Game Day

A South Florida favorite for hosting spirited game day gatherings, American Social Bar & Kitchen is known for its modern spin on American classics, an impressive craft cocktail list, and a high-energy vibe that matches the intensity of the game. With 360° TVs ensuring no missed plays, guests can enjoy $20 beer buckets, $30 seltzer buckets, $5 Modelo and Proper Twelve, $5 Howler Head Banana Whiskey shots, or the $50 Social Huddle with five beers and five shots. The atmosphere is designed for fans who want the full game day experience without sacrificing comfort or style.