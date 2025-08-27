Where to Watch Football in Style: 8 Luxe Miami and Fort Lauderdale Spots for Game Day

Football season in South Florida is more than a game — it’s a reason to gather, indulge, and celebrate in settings as exciting as the plays on the field. These eight upscale destinations combine top-tier cuisine, craft cocktails, and exceptional viewing experiences, proving that game day can be as luxurious as any fine dining night out. From breezy waterfront bars to Michelin-recognized dining rooms, here’s where discerning fans are heading to watch college and NFL action this season.
A South Florida favorite for hosting spirited game day gatherings, American Social Bar & Kitchen is known for its modern spin on American classics, an impressive craft cocktail list, and a high-energy vibe that matches the intensity of the game. With 360° TVs ensuring no missed plays, guests can enjoy $20 beer buckets, $30 seltzer buckets, $5 Modelo and Proper Twelve, $5 Howler Head Banana Whiskey shots, or the $50 Social Huddle with five beers and five shots. The atmosphere is designed for fans who want the full game day experience without sacrificing comfort or style.
As Gioia Hospitality’s homage to Florida’s storied sports heritage, D’s Sports Bar surrounds guests with memorabilia honoring both collegiate and professional teams from the Sunshine State. Culinary Director Danny Ganem’s elevated comfort food is the star, particularly his Award-Winning Double Patty Smash Burger crafted with premium Florida beef and bacon. The tap list, craft cocktails, and top-tier sound system make this Fort Lauderdale spot a winning choice for a more refined sports bar atmosphere.
Set along the marina at Regatta Harbour, Bayshore Club combines the charm of Coconut Grove’s coastal history with a sleek, modern dining experience. This waterfront venue from Grove Bay Hospitality Group boasts a spacious circular bar, expansive outdoor seating, and panoramic views of Biscayne Bay. Game day fare includes the 3 Amigos Smash Burger, Bayshore Seafood Tower, wings, crispy fish collars, and sticky baby back ribs — all perfect alongside ice-cold beer or a refreshing seltzer while you watch every touchdown on the big screens.
For those who prefer a sophisticated game day, The Commodore at The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove offers an intimate, upscale setting to watch NFL matchups. This exclusive cocktail lounge pairs specialty drinks with gourmet bites, allowing guests to enjoy football without the chaos of a traditional sports bar. It’s a refined alternative for fans seeking to savor the game in an atmosphere of understated luxury.
Inspired by Miami’s iconic Stiltsville houses, Stiltsville Fish Bar in Sunset Harbour serves fresh coastal cuisine from James Beard Award semifinalists Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth. Its breezy, maritime-inspired space is ideal for pairing football with happy hour drinks and seafood delights. Weekdays from 3 PM to 7 PM, guests can enjoy specials on cocktails and bites while catching college and NFL games on large screens.
Since opening in 2022, Beauty & The Butcher in Coral Gables has earned Michelin recognition for its refined take on modern American dining. This Grove Bay Hospitality concept offers a nightly happy hour from 5 PM to 7 PM featuring $5 beers, $12 cocktails, and $12 Truffle Smash Burgers. The bar’s large screens ensure you won’t miss a play while enjoying some of Miami’s most acclaimed cuisine in a stylish setting.
Created by Kygo and Myles Shear’s Palm Tree Crew, Palm Tree Club offers a breezy over-the-water experience on Biscayne Bay. Large TVs, handcrafted cocktails, and American coastal cuisine make it a prime choice for game day, while its boat-friendly location allows guests to arrive in true Miami fashion. With views as stunning as the menu, this open-air venue blends laid-back luxury with a festive football spirit.
Set against the backdrop of Fort Lauderdale’s pristine shoreline, Burlock Coast at The Ritz-Carlton blends upscale coastal dining with the excitement of NFL season. The restaurant’s breezy indoor-outdoor bar invites guests to sip handcrafted rum cocktails while savoring seafood-forward dishes made with the freshest ingredients. Large screens keep every touchdown in view, while the oceanfront setting ensures the experience feels as indulgent as it is exhilarating. Whether arriving for a leisurely afternoon or settling in for the full game, Burlock Coast elevates football season with a sophisticated, seaside twist.
