BACARDÍ Rum Shines at the 2025 MTV VMAs as Official Spirits Sponsor
New York’s UBS Arena was charged with star power on September 7 as the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards took over the city, with BACARDÍ Rum returning as the official spirits sponsor for another year. The night was a celebration of music’s biggest names and brightest newcomers, with a seamless blend of performance, glamour, and signature cocktails.
The red carpet was a masterclass in style, with appearances by Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, LL Cool J, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, J Balvin, and more. Throughout the arena, guests raised their glasses to the BACARDÍ Rum Moonwalk Mojito, the official cocktail of the VMAs, as they toasted an unforgettable year in music.
A Spotlight on Breakthrough Talent
As the official spirits partner, BACARDÍ continued its commitment to championing the next generation of artists. The brand sponsored the MTV Push Performance of the Year category, honoring standout live performances by emerging musicians.
In a creative twist, BACARDÍ dedicated its broadcast ad time to showcase up-and-coming stars, airing clips from a special edition MTV Live digital concert featuring Amaarae, Justine Skye, and Kyle Dion instead of traditional commercials.
The brand’s presence extended to the fan experience, with Jamaican singer-songwriter Shenseea, who performed at the BACARDÍ Rum and MTV pre-VMA party on Thursday, surprising guests in the BACARDÍ fan pit with tickets to the main show.
Red Carpet Moments and Celebrity Encounters
Fresh off their Love Island reunion, Olandria and Nic made their red carpet debut before heading to the BACARDÍ suite to enjoy Moonwalk Mojitos while watching the ceremony. Music industry veteran and celebrity influencer Carter Gregory returned for his second year with BACARDÍ, conducting on-carpet interviews with the night’s biggest names. His roster included J Balvin, Sexyy Red, Alix Earle, Tate McRae, Rebecca Black, sombr, Zara Larsson, Nic Vansteenberghe, and Justine Skye, the latter also featured in one of BACARDÍ’s collaborative MTV Live ads.
Iconic Lyrics and Legendary Performances
The night’s emotional peak came as Mariah Carey, recipient of the Video Vanguard Award, delivered a medley of career-defining hits — including It’s Like That, with its now-iconic BACARDÍ name-drop: “I came to have a party, open off the BACARDÍ.” During the show, the rum brand also led an in-venue toast to honor this year’s artists, adding a spirited touch to the awards.
Where Music and Mixology Meet
BACARDÍ’s integration into the VMAs was an immersive celebration of music culture. By combining world-class performances with the elevated experience of a signature cocktail, the brand reinforced its role at the intersection of nightlife, entertainment, and artistry.
As the final confetti settled, it was clear the 2025 MTV VMAs were as much about the future of music as they were about honoring its icons, and BACARDÍ Rum was right there in the center of it all, raising a glass to both.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter