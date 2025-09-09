BACARDÍ Rum Shines at the 2025 MTV VMAs as Official Spirits Sponsor

Fresh off their Love Island reunion, Olandria and Nic made their red carpet debut before heading to the BACARDÍ suite to enjoy Moonwalk Mojitos while watching the ceremony. Music industry veteran and celebrity influencer Carter Gregory returned for his second year with BACARDÍ, conducting on-carpet interviews with the night’s biggest names. His roster included J Balvin, Sexyy Red, Alix Earle, Tate McRae, Rebecca Black, sombr, Zara Larsson, Nic Vansteenberghe, and Justine Skye, the latter also featured in one of BACARDÍ’s collaborative MTV Live ads.