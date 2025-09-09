Josh McBride’s Birthday Blowout Sets the Stage for New York Fashion Week

DJ Nyce set the tone early, building anticipation for McBride’s now-legendary tradition of surprise performances. At 8:15 p.m., Nina Sky ignited the stage with an electrifying set, her beats and harmonies pulling the crowd into party mode. Just an hour later, international hitmaker Kevin Lyttle had the room singing every lyric of “Turn Me On,” alongside other fan favorites that brought a wave of nostalgia and euphoria. The grand finale came at 10:15 p.m., when Bobby V delivered a soulful, crowd-moving performance that sealed the night’s reputation as one of McBride’s most memorable productions to date.