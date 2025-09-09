Josh McBride’s Birthday Blowout Sets the Stage for New York Fashion Week
In a city that never sleeps—and just days before the fashion world takes over—TV personality Josh McBride once again proved that his birthday celebration is a fixture on New York’s social calendar. On Friday, September 5, 2025, HK Hall was reimagined as a chic playground for over 400 guests, blending the energy of a nightclub with the polish of a high-profile gala.
The evening’s theme, sleek black and bold pink, played out across the crowd in a sea of impeccably styled ensembles. Signature cocktails flowed courtesy of Ja Rule’s Amber & Opal and The Baker Company’s Espresso Martinis, while Baked by Melissa sweetened the night with their signature treats—small luxuries that kept guests fueled well past midnight.
A Lineup of Unannounced Headliners
DJ Nyce set the tone early, building anticipation for McBride’s now-legendary tradition of surprise performances. At 8:15 p.m., Nina Sky ignited the stage with an electrifying set, her beats and harmonies pulling the crowd into party mode. Just an hour later, international hitmaker Kevin Lyttle had the room singing every lyric of “Turn Me On,” alongside other fan favorites that brought a wave of nostalgia and euphoria. The grand finale came at 10:15 p.m., when Bobby V delivered a soulful, crowd-moving performance that sealed the night’s reputation as one of McBride’s most memorable productions to date.
A Guest List That Merged Pop Culture and Glamour
The evening’s draw extended far beyond the music. The red carpet and dance floor alike were peppered with familiar faces: Peppermint of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Lateshia Pearson of Belle Collective, RIP Micheals of Wild ’N Out, psychic medium Matt Fraser of Meet the Frasers, actor Alex Garfin of Superman and Lois, and Clay Gravesande of Love Is Blind were among those spotted celebrating.
Building on a Legacy of New York Nightlife
Over the years, McBride’s birthday has evolved into a highly anticipated annual event, each edition marked by unexpected performances and A-list attendance. Last year’s celebration at Nebula featured surprise sets from Yung Joc, Lil Mama, Ryan Toby, and Yung Wylin, while past years have welcomed the likes of Ja Rule, Mya, Tiffany Pollard, Teresa Giudice, and Dorinda Medley. This year’s edition didn’t just meet expectations—it surpassed them, reinforcing McBride’s reputation as a host who curates experiences that rival New York’s most coveted nightlife events.
More Than a Party, a Prelude to Fashion Week
Landing just before the start of New York Fashion Week, McBride’s annual blowout has become an unofficial prelude to the city’s biggest week in style. It’s a space where the lines between entertainment, fashion, and celebrity culture blur, and where guests leave knowing they were part of a night that will be talked about long after the music stops.
For those hoping to make it onto next year’s list, McBride offers one piece of advice—keep an eye on his Instagram @joshymcb and Joshmcbrideworld.com for clues.
