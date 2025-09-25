Stars Unite for the 19th Annual MPTF “Evening Before” Benefit in Century City
Source: MPTF
Reported By: Caroline Dalal
On September 13, 2025, the entertainment industry turned its spotlight on philanthropy as the 19th Annual MPTF “Evening Before” benefit brought together Emmy nominees, presenters, and some of Hollywood’s most influential figures. Held on the eve of television’s biggest night, the star-studded fundraiser generated more than $2 million to sustain the Motion Picture & Television Fund’s vital programs for working and retired members of the entertainment community.
A Night of Purpose and Celebration
Co-chaired by Uzo Aduba, Colin Farrell, Kathryn Hahn & Ethan Sandler, and Adam Scott & Naomi Scott, the event underscored the enduring importance of industry solidarity.
“I’m thrilled to be a co-chair of MPTF’s Evening Before benefit with Uzo, Kathryn, and Colin. MPTF has stepped up during a very challenging past few years to support the entertainment community, and I’m proud to be a part of a fundraiser that will help to sustain that vital support.”
Adam Scott, Co-Chair of MPTF’s Evening Before Benefit
Aduba added: “This incredible organization raises crucial funds and provides a host of other services for our industry family when they need it most. I’m excited to celebrate everyone’s great accomplishments while supporting a cause that helps many generations.”
Hahn emphasized the foundation’s legacy: “MPTF has been there for our community for over 100 years and this celebration is a great way to come together in the spirit of taking care of our own.”
Farrell, reflecting on his long-standing involvement, noted: “I’ve been involved with MPTF for many years now, and it is such an honor and a privilege to see the extraordinary work they do and the difference they make in the lives of so many, every single day. Events like ‘Evening Before’ are on the surface a chance to socialize and celebrate the industry, but more importantly, this evening is a chance for us to meet the sponsors that make MPTF’s efforts possible. Without the support of so many, the life-affirming mission of the Motion Picture and Television Fund would be impossible.”
Supporting the Entertainment Community
Funds raised through the event will help MPTF continue providing emergency financial aid, healthcare support, and social services for industry professionals and their families. For crew members and retirees navigating a job-to-job economy, MPTF’s programs are often a lifeline. The last five years have presented unprecedented challenges—from the pandemic to strikes, wildfires, and production disruptions—and the organization has remained steadfast in delivering assistance.
MPTF CEO Bob Beitcher praised the evening’s success:
“Once again the entertainment industry put its better nature on display at our Evening Before event, celebrating the amazing achievements of cast and crew in television and reflecting the heartfelt philanthropic generosity of its supporters.”
Bob Beitcher, MPTF CEO
A Constellation of Talent
The host committee and attendees reflected the breadth of the entertainment community. Among those lending their support were Ike Barinholtz, Carrie Coon & Tracy Letts, Meghann Fahy, Walton Goggins, Rashida Jones, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Parker Posey, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Seth Rogen & Lauren Miller Rogen, Mary Steenburgen & Ted Danson, Ben Stiller, Tramell Tillman, Noah Wyle, and Bowen Yang.
The evening also welcomed celebrities including Awkwafina, Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard, Quinta Brunson, Sophia Bush, Stephen Colbert, Laverne Cox, Alan Cumming, Colman Domingo, Kate Hudson, Jennifer Lopez, Lalisa Manoban (Lisa), Michelle Monaghan, Julianne Nicholson, Megan Stalter, Justin Theroux, Wanda Sykes, and Lisa Ann Walter—a gathering that underscored the industry’s collective commitment to supporting its own.
An Evening Designed for Connection
The event was staged in a relaxed “town square” atmosphere by Studio Komorebi, with specialty food curated by Carmelized Productions by Jon Shook & Vinny Dotolo. Presenting sponsors included Delta Air Lines, PEOPLE, and UCLA Health, alongside Diamond sponsors Apple TV+, Netflix, and Warner Bros. Discovery. Together, they ensured that the Evening Before remained as impactful as it was glamorous.
A Tradition of Giving
For nearly two decades, the MPTF “Evening Before” has set the tone for Emmy weekend, blending philanthropy with festivity. This year’s milestone reaffirmed the entertainment community’s commitment to caring for its own, ensuring that those who bring stories to life on screen continue to receive the support they need behind the scenes.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.