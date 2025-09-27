Faena Theater Welcomes Fall with Comedy, Cabaret, and After-Hours Spectacle
Source: Faena Theater
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
A New Season at Faena Theater
This fall, Faena Theater reaffirms its status as one of Miami Beach’s premier cultural destinations with a lineup that blends music, comedy, and cabaret. Known for its gilded interiors, velvet drapery, and Old Hollywood-inspired ambiance, the 150-seat theater has long provided an intimate backdrop for ambitious productions. Beginning September 26, the space will once again transform into a stage where artistry and nightlife converge.
Cimafunk: A Night of Afro-Cuban Funk
The season opens with Cimafunk on September 26 at 8:00 PM, marking a high-energy start to the fall calendar. Renowned for his magnetic presence and genre-bending fusion of Afro-Cuban rhythms with funk and soul, Cimafunk turns every concert into an immersive dance experience. For this one-night-only performance, Faena’s cabaret-style theater will reconfigure into a lively dance floor, inviting audiences to stand, move, and lose themselves in the music. Tickets begin at $85, with options for mezzanine lounge seating and VIP table service. Guests must be 18 or older.
Everafter: Late Nights, Reinvented
On October 3 at 11:30 PM, Faena Theater brings back Everafter, its late-night series that fuses performance with nightlife. Each edition introduces a themed production that unfolds into a DJ-driven afterparty. October’s feature, Hotel Confessions, hosted by MC Rocky Lanes, channels the sultry energy of a 1950s-inspired hotel. Through live music, burlesque, and dance, audiences encounter an ensemble of characters—from commanding managers to mischievous bellhops—before toasting the night with champagne and carrying the energy into the early hours. Tickets begin at $88, and the experience is open to guests ages 21 and older.
Art of Comedy: Stand-Up in a Cabaret Setting
The Art of Comedy series returns on October 8 at 8:00 PM, offering a monthly showcase of comedic talent in an intimate, luxurious setting. This edition will be hosted by Amber Joy Layne and features Miami favorite Ricky Cruz, rising comic Laura Sogar, and headliner Matthew Broussard, whose sharp, intellectual style provides the evening’s finale. Tickets begin at $55, and the show welcomes audiences 18 and older.
Beyond the Spotlight
While the fall season highlights Cimafunk, Everafter, and Art of Comedy, Faena Theater’s calendar extends further, including upcoming performances such as Little Miss Nasty on October 23 and 24. The theater’s versatility—hosting everything from concerts to burlesque—continues to position it as a cultural anchor within the broader Faena District, an internationally recognized hub for art, design, and lifestyle experiences.
A Gilded Stage with Global Appeal
Since its founding by Alan Faena and Len Blavatnik, Faena has redefined luxury living by weaving art and performance into daily experience. At Faena Theater, this ethos comes alive within a jewel-box space described by Miami New Times as “luxurious in velvet, gold leaf and chandeliers.” Past performers have included Macy Gray, Bon Jovi, Caetano Veloso, Grace Potter, and Andra Day, underscoring the theater’s ability to attract an eclectic roster of talent.
This fall, the tradition continues with a program that marries cultural innovation and theatrical flair, ensuring that nights at Faena remain some of the most compelling in Miami Beach.
