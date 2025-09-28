YouTube Music Explores the Future of AI and Music in New York
Source: YouTube Music
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
In a city that thrives at the crossroads of creativity and innovation, YouTube Music hosted an intimate evening at San Vicente West Village, bringing together leading voices in music, art, and technology. The event, curated by Lyor Cohen, Global Head of Music for YouTube/Google, and artist, producer, and AI filmmaker Jidenna, explored the fast-evolving role of artificial intelligence in the music industry.
A Conversation on AI’s Potential
The night’s centerpiece was a candid conversation between Cohen and Jidenna that tackled one of the most pressing topics in contemporary culture: the impact of generative AI on music. Their discussion focused on the opportunities for artists to embrace new tools, how filmmakers and musicians are already integrating AI into creative processes, and the collective responsibility—shared by artists, tech companies, and fans alike—to safeguard artistry while embracing innovation.
In an earlier OpEd for Billboard, Cohen had made his stance clear, arguing that AI won’t replace artists but could make them unstoppable. This event built upon that vision, offering guests a chance to reflect on how optimism, responsibility, and experimentation might shape the future of the industry.
An Evening of Influence and Ideas
The guest list reflected the weight of the conversation. Attendees included legendary artists Busta Rhymes, Wyclef Jean, and Chuck D, alongside producers, executives, and cultural figures such as Nana Kwabena, Rayna Bass, Selim Bouab, Kevin Liles, Andrew Klein, Dustin Yellin, Xavier Collins, Lorrie Boula, Carletta Higginson, and Madeline Nelson. Their presence underscored how the question of AI in music transcends genres, touching everyone from chart-topping performers to behind-the-scenes innovators.
Cocktails flowed as dialogue continued beyond the stage, with artists and executives trading perspectives on how AI might reshape everything from songwriting to distribution.
Setting the Stage for What’s Next
The evening also served as a prelude to Made on YouTube, the platform’s annual marquee event, where new tools, features, and creator-focused experiences are unveiled. Against that backdrop, the conversation at San Vicente offered a glimpse of how YouTube intends to frame its role: not as a disruptor of artistry, but as a collaborator in its evolution.
A City, a Stage, a Turning Point
In many ways, New York was the ideal backdrop for such a discussion. A global capital of music and culture, it has long been a testing ground for movements that reshape industries. This gathering, equal parts salon and celebration, suggested that the future of music may not be defined by a battle between man and machine, but by how thoughtfully the two can coexist.
