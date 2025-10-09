Joy Behar and Christie Brinkley Illuminate Spark Hamptons Launch at The HUB
A Night of Star Power and Creative Spirit
The Hamptons’ social calendar gained a new highlight this season as Joy Behar and Christie Brinkley headlined the launch of Spark Hamptons (SPARK)—a digital lifestyle magazine dedicated to celebrating creativity and connection across the Hamptons, North Fork, and New York City. Held at The HUB in Bridgehampton, the evening combined theater, art, music, and lively conversation, reflecting the magazine’s mission to spotlight “people making sparks.”
The sold-out salon drew a crowd as eclectic as it was influential, with leaders in art, philanthropy, fashion, media, business, and real estate gathering for an event that seamlessly blended high culture with local charm. The lineup of talent underscored SPARK’s creative DNA, balancing entertainment with thought-provoking artistry.
Joy Behar’s The Guest List: A Thoughtful Debut
At the center of the evening was a staged reading of Joy Behar’s new play, The Guest List—a sharp, contemporary exploration of race and privilege set in the Hamptons. The Emmy-winning The View co-host and seasoned playwright assembled a cast that included Christie Brinkley, Rolonda Watts (known for her work on Sherri), Gabriel Portunondo, Randall Hemming, Alyson Reim, and Bob Kaplan.
The performance captivated the standing-room-only audience, which filled The HUB with laughter, reflection, and applause. Brinkley, long recognized for her work in modeling and entrepreneurship, showcased her range as an actress in a reading that balanced wit and introspection.
Art, Comedy, and Music Converge
The evening’s creative flow continued with Angela LaGreca, SPARK’s editor, co-publisher, and event host, who provided both comedy and musical performances. Joy Behar and Randall Hemming shared readings from Hamptons Diaries, stories they penned for the magazine, offering an intimate glimpse into the publication’s tone—personal, playful, and deeply tied to local life.
The atmosphere was enhanced by music from singer-songwriter Inda Eaton, whose acoustic set added a soulful rhythm to the night. The space was adorned with artwork by abstract painter Anahi DeCanio and ceramic displays by Eve Behar, owner of Mudita Ceramics School in Water Mill, infusing the event with a tactile sense of creativity. Lenny Babbish served as musical director, curating the evening’s soundscape to complement each performance.
The Vision Behind Spark Hamptons
Ty Wenzel, SPARK’s co-publisher, addressed the audience with remarks that encapsulated the publication’s ethos. The magazine, she explained, aims to celebrate “the creativity, character and stories that define life across the Hamptons and North Fork.” By spotlighting artists, tastemakers, and innovators who shape the region’s cultural identity, SPARK positions itself as both a guide and a storyteller for those who call the East End home—or dream of it.
The launch of SPARK marks a new chapter for Hamptons media, embracing digital storytelling to capture the pulse of a community known for its blend of sophistication and laid-back elegance. With an editorial approach grounded in authenticity and artistry, the publication stands out as a reflection of the area’s creative heartbeat.
A Guest List Worth Noting
The event’s guest list read like a roll call of Hamptons and New York notables. Among those in attendance were Alan and Arlene Alda; HRH Queen Angelique-Money of Eti-Oni, Nigeria; Jean Shafiroff; New York State Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright; Dr. Harvey Manes; Henry and Peggy Schleiff; Caroline Hirsch; Jill Rappaport; Rick Friedman; Cate Carbonaro; Oscar Molina; Julie Keyes; Donna Rubin; Jimmy Mack; Kimberly Kackerbeck; Elyse S. Douglas; Ellen Krass; Ilene Finder; and MAGO.
Each guest contributed to the energy of the evening—a blend of intellectual curiosity, community engagement, and shared appreciation for the arts.
Where Creativity Finds Its Spark
As the night came to a close, it was clear that Spark Hamptons had achieved more than just a successful launch. It had ignited a new cultural conversation—one rooted in storytelling, creativity, and connection.
With its blend of literary talent, visual art, music, and performance, the event at The HUB reflected precisely what SPARK aims to embody: the art of living creatively in one of the most inspiring regions in the world.
For more, visit SparkHamptons.com, and follow @SparkHamptons on Instagram and the Spark Hamptons YouTube channel for event highlights and behind-the-scenes moments that continue to set the Hamptons abuzz.
