Joy Behar and Christie Brinkley Illuminate Spark Hamptons Launch at The HUB

Ty Wenzel, SPARK’s co-publisher, addressed the audience with remarks that encapsulated the publication’s ethos. The magazine, she explained, aims to celebrate “the creativity, character and stories that define life across the Hamptons and North Fork.” By spotlighting artists, tastemakers, and innovators who shape the region’s cultural identity, SPARK positions itself as both a guide and a storyteller for those who call the East End home—or dream of it.