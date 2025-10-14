The Cleveland Cavaliers and The h.wood Group Debut HIPP: A Luxe New Era in Sports Hospitality
The intersection of luxury and sport has officially found a new benchmark in Cleveland. The Cleveland Cavaliers, in partnership with The h.wood Group, have unveiled HIPP, an invite-only private members’ club that ushers in an entirely new era of sporting culture. More than just a courtside lounge, HIPP represents a seamless fusion of exclusivity, hospitality, and heritage—delivering what may be the most refined game-day experience in the NBA.
Redefining the Modern Sporting Experience
Setting a new precedent for premium sports hospitality, HIPP offers an unparalleled start-to-finish white-glove game-day journey designed for a select few. Members enter through a private entrance leading to an intimate, design-rich club space where every detail has been carefully considered.
The experience begins well before tipoff with plated dining and curated cocktails in a private dining room, complete with an ultra-luxurious culinary and beverage program. Once the game begins, guests enjoy in-seat service, allowing them to savor the game without interruption, while a “Grab and Go” snack corridor ensures every craving is met. Throughout the season, members are treated to exclusive events and personalized gifts that extend the club’s appeal well beyond game days.
Access to this exclusive enclave is extended by invitation only, and the membership roster is already at capacity—ensuring that each game feels more like a private social gathering of industry leaders, cultural figures, and tastemakers than a typical night at the arena.
A Design That Honors the Past and Celebrates the Present
HIPP’s interior design is as elevated as its membership. Drawing inspiration from Cleveland’s historic Hippodrome Theatre, built in 1907, the space reimagines the opulence of one of the world’s great playhouses for a contemporary audience. Ornate detailing, sophisticated color palettes, and sumptuous materials evoke old-world grandeur while embracing the dynamic energy of modern Cleveland.
The result is a design-forward environment that blends world-class sport, entertainment, and culture—a redefinition of what a central gathering place can look like in the context of today’s luxury sports experience.
Crafted Through Collaboration
The Cleveland Cavaliers and The h.wood Group partnered with Aramark, the global leader in hospitality and food service, to bring HIPP’s design and culinary program to life. The collaboration merges The h.wood Group’s hospitality pedigree—known for its high-touch service and design-led experiences—with the Cavaliers’ ongoing investment in elevating the fan experience.
For Cleveland Cavaliers Chairman Dan Gilbert, HIPP reflects more than innovation; it’s a continuation of his commitment to transforming the region through world-class amenities, entertainment, and community investment.
The h.wood Group’s Expanding Legacy
For The h.wood Group, co-founded by John Terzian and Brian Toll, HIPP marks another milestone in its evolution as a global luxury hospitality powerhouse. The Los Angeles-based group is best known for creating some of the most sought-after venues in the world—including Delilah, The Nice Guy, Harriet’s, and The Bird Streets Club—and for infusing every experience with its signature blend of elegance, exclusivity, and energy.
Following the success of Bootsy Bellows at SoFi Stadium in 2023, HIPP signals the group’s continued expansion into the intersection of sports and high-end hospitality. Beyond its physical venues, The h.wood Group has become a cultural force through its presence at some of the world’s most prestigious events, including Coachella, F1 Miami and Las Vegas, amfAR Cannes, and Art Basel.
With its multi-concept portfolio and design-centric philosophy, The h.wood Group continues to shape how the modern luxury consumer experiences nightlife, entertainment, and now—professional sports.
A New Standard for Courtside Luxury
With HIPP, the Cavaliers and The h.wood Group have created more than a members’ club—they’ve established a new cultural institution that celebrates craftsmanship, community, and connection in an environment unlike any other in the league.
By blending heritage design, personalized service, and world-class culinary excellence, HIPP transforms a night at the arena into a truly elevated social experience—one that reflects both Cleveland’s storied past and its exciting new chapter as a hub for design-driven hospitality.
