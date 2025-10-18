Black Desert Resort Partners with PPA and Greater Zion to Launch a Premier Pickleball Destination in 2026
Southern Utah’s celebrated Black Desert Resort is expanding its reputation for world-class hospitality, golf, and outdoor adventure with an exciting new addition: a 21-court pickleball complex set to debut in Spring 2026. In collaboration with the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) and Greater Zion, the resort will host the Greater Zion Cup, one of the most significant tournaments on the Carvana PPA Tour, solidifying Black Desert’s place as one of the sport’s most anticipated new destinations.
A Landmark for Luxury Sports and Leisure
Located in Ivins, Utah, Black Desert Resort continues to set the bar for integrated luxury experiences that combine design, recreation, and nature. The new state-of-the-art pickleball facility, designed by Swabeck Architecture, will feature 21 courts, including a Championship Court with seating for up to 1,000 spectators, seamlessly blending into the resort’s dramatic backdrop of red rocks and black lava fields.
Each court will be equipped with advanced technology systems for swing and movement assessment, ball tracking, and precise in-and-out-of-line calls during tournaments. Players can expect an elevated environment with heated and misted cabanas, VIP and general seating, and panoramic views that make every match feel extraordinary.
Future phases of development are set to add eight additional courts, further expanding the resort’s capacity to host large-scale tournaments and community events.
A Global Stage for Pickleball
As pickleball continues its meteoric rise, the Greater Zion Cup at Black Desert Resort will be a major highlight of the Carvana PPA Tour—one of only five Cup events nationwide. Unlike Open tournaments, which award 1,000 ranking points, Cup events offer 1,500 ranking points, drawing the sport’s top-ranked athletes and international fans alike.
“Here at Black Desert, the pickleball courts are part of our broader mission to support the local community and economy by attracting visitors, creating jobs, and driving regional tourism. The Greater Zion Cup at Black Desert Resort will further enhance Southern Utah’s reputation as a premier destination for sports and recreation, benefiting local businesses and the surrounding community.”
Patrick Manning, Managing Partner of Black Desert Resort
The tournament represents a significant step for the PPA Tour as well, which continues to bring pickleball’s elite athletes to dynamic venues across the United States.
“Southern Utah is a very special place for the Carvana PPA Tour, and we are thrilled to bring our signature area tournament to Black Desert Resort for the Greater Zion Cup. In partnership with our friends at Black Desert Resort and Greater Zion, we are proud to showcase this celebrated event and the best pickleball players in the world to some of the country's most passionate pickleball fans.”
Connor Pardoe, Founder and CEO of the Carvana PPA Tour
The Perfect Setting for Sport and Scenic Beauty
The partnership with Greater Zion underscores a shared commitment to celebrating the region’s spectacular landscapes while promoting community growth through tourism.
“The Greater Zion Cup at Black Desert Resort puts our region on the global map for the sport of pickleball. The new pickleball facility will be a world-class venue in one of the most breathtaking settings, making it the ideal home for this event.”
Brittany McMichael, Director of Greater Zion
Surrounded by the natural beauty of Greater Zion’s vermillion cliffs and black lava beds, Black Desert Resort offers guests an immersive connection to the desert environment while maintaining the highest standards of luxury and design.
A Destination That Marries Adventure and Luxury
Black Desert Resort’s latest addition complements its growing portfolio of luxury amenities and sports experiences. The resort’s newly completed Resort Center features 447 rooms and suites, seven dining venues, a 15,000-square-foot Plume Spa & Wellness Center, an infinity-edge pool with cabanas, and an 18-hole Tom Weiskopf-designed championship golf course that hosts annual PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour events. The property also offers 45,000 square feet of event space, scenic hiking trails, and future plans for a water park, expanded accommodations, and additional retail and dining concepts.
This expansion reflects Black Desert’s vision of creating a world-class recreational hub that integrates athletic excellence, fine hospitality, and environmental harmony—a hallmark of luxury travel in the American Southwest.
The Future of Pickleball at Black Desert
By merging competitive sport with five-star hospitality, Black Desert Resort is helping shape the next chapter in the evolution of pickleball tourism. With its upcoming Greater Zion Cup, cutting-edge facilities, and breathtaking natural setting, the resort is poised to attract not only athletes but also discerning travelers seeking a new kind of luxury—one rooted in movement, community, and experience.
