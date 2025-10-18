Black Desert Resort Partners with PPA and Greater Zion to Launch a Premier Pickleball Destination in 2026

“Southern Utah is a very special place for the Carvana PPA Tour, and we are thrilled to bring our signature area tournament to Black Desert Resort for the Greater Zion Cup. In partnership with our friends at Black Desert Resort and Greater Zion, we are proud to showcase this celebrated event and the best pickleball players in the world to some of the country's most passionate pickleball fans.”

Connor Pardoe, Founder and CEO of the Carvana PPA Tour