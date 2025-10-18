PLAY Sporting Lounge Brings Elevated Dining and Entertainment to Doral’s CityPlace
Source: PLAY Sporting Lounge
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
Miami’s entertainment landscape is about to level up. Set to open in Winter 2025 at CityPlace Doral, PLAY Sporting Lounge promises to deliver an experience where fine dining, sports, and nightlife converge. Encompassing over 12,000 square feet with an expansive covered patio, this flagship location will serve as the ultimate destination for elevated food, craft cocktails, and high-energy fun—cementing Doral as Miami’s newest hotspot for play and leisure.
A Flagship Built on Passion and Precision
PLAY Sporting Lounge is the brainchild of Founder and CEO Terry Lee and business partner Adam Flierl, two industry veterans who have spent years shaping what they describe as the most cutting-edge entertainment experience in South Florida.
“We’re so excited to finally cross the finish line to what has been years of development. The Doral location will become our flagship location and set the tone for future development of our unique sports and entertainment brand.”
Terry Lee Founder and CEO
The Doral opening marks the culmination of a journey that began with the success of PLA Sports Bar at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, a retrofitted prototype that helped refine the concept during the challenges of the pandemic.
“The opportunity at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino was an unexpected blessing who brings extensive experience from Topgolf and Roy’s Restaurants. It was too good an opportunity to pass up and, although our opening and COVID were ill-timed, it ended up being an amazing opportunity for us to develop much of what will go into PLAY and helped us double-down on our commitment to community engagement.”
Adam Flierl Business Partner
A Concept Rooted in Purpose: PLAY, LOVE, ACT
The spirit of PLAY extends beyond the walls of its venue. The concept was founded on three core principles—Play, Love, and Act—a philosophy that guides not only the guest experience but also the company’s culture and community impact.
“Our goal was to create a place that would allow us and the team to have fun (PLAY), be respected and give respect (LOVE), and be of service to the community (ACT)."
Terry Lee
That ethos gave rise to the PLA IT FORWARD Foundation, the brand’s nonprofit arm dedicated to supporting underprivileged youth through sports programs. Even signature cocktails like the PLA IT FORWARD Paloma, crafted with Código 1530 Rosa Tequila, grapefruit juice, lime, club soda, and a Tajín salt rim, help fund these efforts—offering guests a way to give back with every sip.
Elevated Dining and Drinks That Steal the Show
Led by Executive Chef Manny Saavedra and Corporate Chef Justin Fields, PLAY’s culinary program stands far apart from traditional sports bar fare. The menu reads more like a modern brasserie than a game-day grill, offering an array of shareables, flatbreads, bowls, and raw bar selections designed for indulgence and community-style dining.
Signature highlights include:
Play Eat Sea Tower with Jumbo Shrimp, Colossal Lump Crab, Tuna Poke, Chimichurri Oysters, and Bay Scallop & Shrimp Ceviche.
Truffled Lobster Pearl Pasta Mac, featuring Maine lobster, truffled cheese sauce, and buttered gremolata breadcrumbs.
Brisket Street Taco Platter with 12-hour tender brisket, pickled onion, and cilantro.
House favorites such as the PLAY Double Smash’d Burger, Crispy House Smoked Wings, Warm Buttered Pretzel Bites, and Fried Mozzarella Balls.
Complementing the menu is an inventive cocktail program spotlighting drinks like the Bramble Bliss with Crown Royal Blackberry and Chambord, the Lychee Caipirinha made with J.F. Haden’s Lychee Liqueur, and the Rock N’ Roll Margarita crafted with Rock N Roll Platinum and fruit puree. A curated selection of beer, wine, and zero-proof options ensures something for every palate.
Game On: The Ultimate Lounge for Play and Connection
At its core, PLAY is an experience-driven venue designed for connection and energy. Seven Live Sports Simulator Suites and three Digital Dart Lanes will offer immersive entertainment options ranging from virtual golf and soccer to zombie dodgeball and virtual gun range experiences. Each suite is customizable and equipped with streaming capabilities, making them ideal for private events, date nights, or corporate gatherings.
The layout encourages both movement and mingling: a design-forward indoor/outdoor bar anchors the space, while the patio’s “backyard” area invites guests to unwind with bocce, cornhole, and cocktails under the Miami sky. With 300+ seating capacity, live entertainment, and over 60 high-definition screens, PLAY aims to make every visit as dynamic as it is social.
A Community Hub for Miami’s Next Era of Fun
Beyond its menu and technology, PLAY Sporting Lounge aspires to be part of Doral’s evolving identity as a destination for lifestyle and leisure. Its combination of hospitality, entertainment, and philanthropy positions it as more than just a lounge—it’s a new kind of community hub where guests can eat, drink, play, and make an impact.
Located at 3450 NW 83rd Avenue, Suite 145, PLAY Sporting Lounge is slated to open December 2025. The venue will begin hiring its team of “PLAYers” in November, inviting applicants to join a brand that blends high performance with heart.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.