Haymakers for Hope Returns to Miami Beach for Its Second Annual Charity Boxing Event
Fighting for a Cause in the Heart of Miami
This March, Miami Beach will once again witness a different kind of fight. Haymakers for Hope, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit known for turning everyday individuals into amateur boxers for a cause, will return to The Fillmore Miami Beach on March 5, 2026, for its second annual South Florida charity event. The evening will bring together courage, community, and compassion in one of the city’s most impactful philanthropic gatherings.
The event will benefit the University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, a leading institution in cancer research, treatment, and prevention. Participants will also have the opportunity to raise funds for other cancer-focused organizations of their choice. “We believe that if you are willing to get punched in the face in the name of cancer research, then you should have a say where the money goes,” said Andrew Myerson, co-founder of Haymakers for Hope.
Everyday People, Extraordinary Purpose
Unlike traditional boxing matches, Haymakers for Hope invites people with no prior boxing experience to step into the ring, training for months to compete in their first official USA Boxing-sanctioned bout. Selected fighters embark on a four-month training program under the guidance of certified trainers, learning the fundamentals of boxing while strengthening their endurance and resolve.
Their journey culminates in a gala-style event attended by thousands of spectators. Each match pairs fighters of similar age, size, and skill level, ensuring a fair and exhilarating competition. Adding a poignant touch to the evening, “Ring Card Warriors”—cancer survivors—participate between rounds, symbolizing resilience and hope.
“Thanks to the incredible generosity of the community, we raised a significant amount of money last year at our first Miami event, and we’re thrilled to be back to build on that momentum and surpass our fundraising goal. This program not only challenges individuals to push past their limits but also provides a powerful opportunity to fundraise for cancer research, care and survivorship. It’s proof that not every fight ends at the bell.”
Andrew Myerson, co-founder of Haymakers for Hope
A Knockout Night for a Worthy Cause
Since its founding in 2010, Haymakers for Hope has hosted more than 40 events across major U.S. cities, including New York, Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, Denver, and Washington, D.C. Collectively, the organization has raised over $35 million to support cancer research and survivorship.
Last year’s inaugural Miami event raised $421,000, with $88,000 directly benefiting the University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. Additional contributions supported the Tampa General Hospital Cancer Institute and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, demonstrating the program’s wide-reaching impact.
“Preparing for a boxing match is no small task—it demands discipline, grit and perseverance. But the reward is incredible. Fighters gain strength, confidence, and community, all while making an impact. Cancer doesn’t give you the choice to fight; it chooses you. That’s what makes this cause so meaningful.”
Jordan McMillan, marketing manager for Haymakers for Hope
Tickets and Event Details
Tickets for the Haymakers for Hope Miami Beach event go on sale January 13, 2026, starting at $85 per person. Guests can expect an evening filled with high-energy bouts, premium entertainment, and meaningful opportunities to support fighters through donations and merchandise.
The atmosphere will blend the thrill of live boxing with the sophistication of a gala, uniting Miami’s philanthropic and athletic communities for one unforgettable night.
About Haymakers for Hope
Founded in 2010 by Andrew Myerson and Julie Anne Kelly, Haymakers for Hope is a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising funds and awareness for cancer research, care, and survivorship through organized boxing events. With more than $35 million raised to date, the organization continues to empower individuals across the country to fight back—one round at a time.
