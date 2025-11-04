Cirque du Soleil Brings LUZIA to Miami for 2026
Cirque du Soleil is making its way back to South Florida, inviting audiences to step inside a dreamscape with LUZIA, a touring production inspired by the spirit and artistry of Mexico. The show opens February 19, 2026, under the iconic Big Top at Gulfstream Park, where it will run through April 25, 2026.
A Waking Dream on Stage
Written and directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, in association with Brigitte Poupart, LUZIA unfolds as a waking dream — its title blending the Spanish words for light (“luz”) and rain (“lluvia”). The concept feels deeply elemental: light energizes the imagination while rain calms and cleanses, creating a world suspended between fantasy and memory.
LUZIA moves fluidly across locations, slipping into scenes that evoke Mexico’s cultural tapestry. One moment feels like an old film set; the next, an ocean or desert horizon. A smoky dance hall, then a botanical dream. The production draws on both tradition and modernity, bringing everyday inspirations into surreal scale.
“LUZIA is Cirque du Soleil at its peak.”
The New York Times
Acrobatics Elevated
Cirque du Soleil’s hallmark artistry reaches new heights in LUZIA, blending contemporary circus technique with visual poetry. The show notably incorporates rain—a first for a Cirque touring production—and uses it as a choreographic force onstage.
A few standout moments include:
Cyr Wheel artists who spin beneath rainfall, their movement creating sculpture-like illusions
Aerialists flying beneath a trapeze through cascading water
Hoop diving performed on giant treadmills that intensify speed and distance mid-leap
A contortionist folding effortlessly into shapes that seem to defy anatomy
An Aerial Straps artist suspended over a cenote-inspired pool
A juggler throwing seven pins at lightning pace
Two football freestylers blending dance with high-skill ball manipulation
Taken together, these scenes create an immersive rhythm that moves between quiet cinematic beauty and full-throttle spectacle.
Tickets & South Florida Details
LUZIA will be presented under the Big Top at 1/ST Gulfstream Park February 19 – April 25, 2026
Cirque du Soleil in Florida
South Florida audiences can look forward to LUZIA’s highly visual staging, but Floridians can also enjoy the company year-round through Drawn to Life at Disney Springs in Lake Buena Vista. The show — Cirque du Soleil’s first collaboration with Disney — merges aerial performance with the emotional language of animation, following a young girl on a journey guided by her childhood memories.
A Legacy of Imagination
Since 1984, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group has shaped live performance worldwide, engaging more than 378 million people across 86 countries. Today, the company spans multimedia experiences, immersive productions, and special events supported by over 4,000 employees, including 1,200 artists of more than 80 nationalities.
LUZIA builds on that lineage with a narrative anchored equally in physical skill and emotional resonance. It invites Miami audiences to “dream awake,” stepping into an imaginary Mexico lit by color, movement, and cultural symbolism — all under a tent made for wonder.
South Florida’s arts calendar just became richer. This one promises a spectacle worth stepping into.
