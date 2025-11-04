Metro Cinema Debuts in Chelsea, Redefining Luxury Moviegoing in New York City
A New Era of Private Cinema Luxury
New York’s love affair with cinema just gained a new chapter — one written in velvet, vinyl, and impeccable taste. On October 29, 2025, Metro Cinema officially opened its doors at 131 8th Avenue in Chelsea, inviting guests into an experience that merges the intimacy of private entertainment with the sophistication of fine dining.
The brainchild of Tim League, founder of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Metro Cinema reimagines how New Yorkers engage with film, conversation, and cuisine. Each of the venue’s 20 private screening suites — accommodating groups of four to twenty — allows guests to book the entire room, offering a sense of ownership and privacy rarely found in the city’s entertainment landscape.
“For over a century, cinema has been experienced in a crowded room surrounded by strangers. We’ve changed that. Sharing dinner, drinks, a great movie, and the post-movie conversation with people you love in a spacious, relaxed environment is very special. We’re excited to share this new experience with New York City.”
Tim League, Founder of Metro Cinema
Inside each suite, guests find wall-to-wall projection screens, state-of-the-art surround sound, and plush motorized recliners set beside dining tables designed for conversation. The aesthetic is cinematic yet contemporary, with subtle references to Hollywood’s golden age layered within a distinctly modern setting.
Curated Menus, Cinematic Stories
The Metro experience begins long before the opening credits roll. Each suite is equipped with its own turntable and access to an extensive vinyl collection, allowing guests to set the tone of their evening. Once settled, the cinema transforms into a private dining room where the menu takes center stage.
Crafted by Chef Joshua Guarneri, a veteran of Michelin-starred kitchens including NYC’s Breslin and LA’s Hearth and Hound, Metro Cinema’s culinary program is as ambitious as its design. With roots in Sicilian home cooking and a career shaped by ingredient-driven creativity, Guarneri brings an expressive, seasonal approach to film-inspired dining.
Among the current highlights is the Fall Seasonal Menu, a celebration of autumn’s harvest featuring Fall Pan Puri, Kampachi Crudo, Mushroom Risotto, Peri Peri Blue Prawns, and a trio of desserts. For film lovers, upcoming menus tie directly into featured screenings — a concept that blends narrative and flavor with playful precision.
For example, the Wicked: For Good menu transports diners to the Emerald City with Curried Pumpkin Soup Shooters, Lamb Tongue Carpaccio, Emerald Prawns, and a luminous Green Elixir cocktail crafted from Bar Hill Gin, Luxardo Bitter Bianco, Midori, and Green Chartreuse. Later in the season, a Planes, Trains and Automobiles Thanksgiving feast will offer traditional comfort, while A Christmas Story reimagines the film’s iconic finale through a Chinese-inspired menu starring Roast Duck.
In early December, Phantom Thread will partner with streaming platform MUBI for a “mushroom breakfast-for-dinner” tasting — a wry nod to the film’s notorious meal scene. And for those seeking culinary adventure, The Delicacy in January 2026 will feature a multi-course uni tasting to accompany the acclaimed documentary on Santa Barbara sea urchin divers.
The Bar With No Name
At the heart of Metro Cinema lies The Bar with No Name — a destination in its own right. Open to both ticket holders and casual visitors, it sets the mood for the evening with cinematic charm: vintage movie posters, mid-century lighting, and a wall of vinyl records ready to spin.
Guests can sink into banquettes for a pre-show cocktail or linger after the credits roll. Beverage Director Jon Castaneda has curated an extensive cocktail list alongside thoughtful wine and non-alcoholic selections. From 4 to 6 p.m., the daily Martini Happy Hour offers $8–$10 martinis, gin and tonics, and bespoke variations that evoke the glamour of old Hollywood lounges.
Redefining Dinner and a Movie
With private suites priced at $50 per seat — including unlimited popcorn and soda — Metro Cinema brings exclusivity without pretense. Meals and drinks are additional, but the attention to detail turns each visit into an occasion.
Guests can select their preferred suite size, menu, and film directly through metrocinema.com, where blockbusters like Wicked: For Good and Bugonia share the spotlight with cult favorites such as The Big Lebowski and Amélie. For special events, birthdays, and private gatherings, reservations span four hours to allow time for dining, viewing, and the post-film dialogue that completes the experience.
