The Sparkling Lemon Makes Waves as the Official Cocktail of the UIM E1 World Championship Miami Debut
A New Era of Speed and Sustainability
Miami’s Biscayne Bay is set to shimmer brighter this fall as the UIM E1 World Championship, the world’s first all-electric powerboat racing series, makes its U.S. debut on November 8 at the Miami Seaplane Base. Often described as “F1 on water,” the E1 Series brings together speed, innovation, and sustainability, transforming the sport of powerboating into a cleaner, more conscious spectacle.
With co-ed teams, hydrofoil RaceBird boats, and an ownership roster that reads like a celebrity guest list, Tom Brady, LeBron James, Will Smith, and Steve Aoki among them, the championship has quickly become one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year. Yet in true Miami fashion, the excitement isn’t just on the water. It’s also in the glass.
The Sparkling Lemon: Miami’s Official Sip of the Series
To toast the occasion, the E1 Series introduces its official cocktail, the Sparkling Lemon, a drink designed to mirror the energy, sunshine, and effortless sophistication of Miami. A blend of Bombay Sapphire gin and sparkling lemonade, served over ice with a bright lemon wheel garnish, it’s light, refreshing, and undeniably fitting for a weekend of racing and revelry along Biscayne Bay.
Created to embody Miami’s spirit of play and innovation, the Sparkling Lemon balances crisp citrus with botanical depth, offering a modern twist on the gin spritz. It’s a drink made for open skies, warm afternoons, and waterfront views, the perfect companion as RaceBirds glide silently across the water.
Recipe: The Sparkling Lemon
1 ½ oz Bombay Sapphire
5 oz sparkling lemonade (such as San Pellegrino Limonata)
Combine all ingredients in a balloon or wine glass filled with ice. Garnish with a lemon wheel.
Where to Sip the Official E1 Cocktail
During the E1 World Championship weekend, guests can experience the Sparkling Lemon at a curated selection of Miami’s top destinations, each chosen for its elevated ambiance and coastal allure. Participating venues include Fontainebleau, Nautilus, Joia Beach, Casa Tua, Level 6, Sofia, 1 Hotel, and Loews Hotel.
Each location will offer its own take on the racing celebration, serving the Sparkling Lemon as the signature drink for spectators, enthusiasts, and those looking to toast to the arrival of a new chapter in sustainable sport.
Racing Toward a Cleaner Future
The UIM E1 World Championship represents more than just high-speed competition. Every vessel is powered by clean electric energy, underscoring a global shift toward sustainable innovation in motorsport. The event’s co-ed teams and celebrity backing further amplify its cultural resonance, merging entertainment, environmental responsibility, and athleticism into one dynamic platform.
For Miami, the series’ debut is both symbolic and strategic. The city has long stood at the intersection of luxury, lifestyle, and environmental consciousness, making it the ideal stage for E1’s North American premiere. And as spectators line the waterfront, Sparkling Lemon in hand, it’s clear that this moment isn’t just about the race, it’s about the evolution of how Miami celebrates progress.
A Toast to the Future of Sport and Sustainability
The Sparkling Lemon may be simple in its ingredients, but it carries the essence of what the E1 Series represents: energy, elegance, and purpose. As hydrofoiling boats slice through the water with quiet precision and the Miami skyline glows in the background, one thing is certain, the future of racing has arrived, and it tastes like sunshine.
