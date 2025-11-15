Wicked: For Good Takes Over Orlando With Immersive Pop-Ups, Parties and Double-Feature Screenings
Orlando is leaning into its theatrical side this month as the city prepares for the Nov. 21 debut of Wicked: For Good. The entertainment capital has rolled out an enchanted lineup of experiences that bring Oz to life through pop-ups, screenings and costumed adventures. The timing could not be better. With the film on countdown, visitors can pair movie-night plans with playful events that wink at the musical’s most iconic moments.
Step Into Oz
Wicked: The Experience at Universal Studios Florida
The yellow brick road feels astonishingly close at Universal Studios Florida, where Wicked: The Experience transforms a front-gate space into a walkthrough attraction inspired by the upcoming film. Guests explore Shiz University, wander the Emerald City and peek beyond its gates. Film-costume displays, themed merchandise and staged photo moments allow fans to immerse themselves in the story before seeing it on the big screen.
Ozmopolitan Pop-Up Bar at Lake Nona Wave Hotel
On Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 29, Lake Nona Wave Hotel invites guests to its Ozmopolitan pop-up in the Sculpture Garden. Live Broadway-style music adds levity as visitors sip themed cocktails and strike theatrical poses at photo installations. It offers a playful nightcap for those who enjoy a wink of emerald-green glamour.
Grown-Up Mischief
Little Wicked Burlesque and Bingo at Hourglass Brewing
On Nov. 15, Hourglass Brewing presents Little Wicked Burlesque and Bingo, a flirty evening designed for adults. Wicked-inspired performances pair with a lighthearted bingo game, offering an entertaining detour for those who appreciate their Oz with a touch of mischief.
Good Witch vs. Bad B*tch at Howl at the Moon
Nov. 21 brings Good Witch vs. Bad B*tch: A Wicked Night to Howl at the Moon. Guests can sip on themed cocktails, dance to a lively soundtrack and compete in a friendly costume showdown. Drinks like the “Welcome to Oz” shot and “Praise Oz! Punch” help fuel the floor as guests lean into their chosen magical side.
A Magical Sip & Snack
Wicked Teatime at The Tea Room Experience
Wicked Teatime takes place Nov. 30 at The Tea Room Experience. This afternoon event includes a complimentary Green Elixir welcome drink, along with finger sandwiches, scones, desserts and hot teas. Expect a Glinda-meets-Elphaba setting with just enough sparkle to feel festive.
Where to Watch First
Double-Feature Screenings Around Orlando
Movie lovers can enjoy a back-to-back presentation of Wicked and Wicked: For Good on Nov. 20 at select Regal, Cinemark and AMC locations across Orlando. Several standouts heighten the occasion:
Regal at Pointe Orlando hosts the experience on the largest IMAX screen in Florida, while AMC Dine-In Disney Springs 24 allows guests to pair dinner with the double feature. Universal CityWalk Cinemark offers easy access to Wicked merchandise and is steps away from a lively dining district for pre- or post-screening bites.
Why It’s Worth the Trip
With so many immersive attractions, Orlando is leaning into the cultural momentum surrounding Wicked: For Good in a way few destinations can match. Fans can build a full itinerary around screenings, social gatherings and themed culinary stops that feel rooted in the spirit of the film.
Whether it’s tea with a side of sparkle or a late-night DJ set that would make Elphaba proud, the city offers plenty of reasons to make a weekend out of the premiere. The only question is which shoes to wear. Hint: silver may work best for skipping toward your theater seat.
