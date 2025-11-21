The Hollywood Reporter Honors Los Angeles’ Top Glam Squads at the 2025 Beauty Dinner

Los Angeles’ creative energy moved indoors on November 19 as The Hollywood Reporter hosted its second annual Beauty Dinner at Soho House Holloway. Co-hosted by medicube, presented by OLAPLEX, and sponsored by Reyka Vodka, the evening brought together the top glam squads shaping today’s entertainment landscape. The celebration coincided with THR’s 2025 Beauty Issue release, which spotlights the hair, makeup, and nail artists responsible for some of Hollywood’s most defining red-carpet and on-screen moments.
The event reinforced something industry insiders know well: behind every headline-making premiere look is a team of artists whose vision and technique shape culture as much as celebrity itself.
The room buzzed with a blend of star power and artistry. Special guests included Ellen Pompeo, Greta Lee, Tessa Thompson, Zoey Deutch, and celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta. They joined a roster of the industry’s most respected creatives, including Alex Babsky, Alexx Mayo, Amy Komorowski, Bridget Brager, Carolina Dali-Trites, Jenny Cho, Kadi Lee, Lacy Redway, Melissa Hernandez, Nina Park, Owen Gould, Rena Calhoun, Serge Normant, Sir John, Thủy Nguyễn, and Tracey Cunningham.
Their presence underscored the purpose of the evening: a celebration of those who elevate Hollywood’s visual language through skill, intuition, and artistry.
The energy inside Soho House Holloway reflected the collaborative spirit of the beauty world. Amid conversation and cocktails, guests mingled to a soundtrack curated by DJ Asia Shabazz. The gathering reached its peak when Sir John ordered a round of shots and offered a toast honoring the artists and sponsors who shaped the evening. His gesture matched the sentiment in the room, positioning the dinner as both a recognition of achievement and a moment of camaraderie.
The Hollywood Reporter’s Beauty Dinner is more than an awards-adjacent celebration. It highlights the creative labor that defines modern Hollywood aesthetics, especially at a time when beauty professionals influence editorials, film, television, social media, and brand imagery at unprecedented scale.
This year’s dinner aligned with the release of THR’s 2025 Beauty Issue, an edition known for its extensive look at the power players shaping beauty across entertainment. The timing made the event both a launch and a tribute, offering guests an early look at the trends, profiles, and industry stories anchored in the issue.
The evening also spotlighted the brands that supported the celebration. OLAPLEX, known for its bond-building technologies, and Reyka Vodka, whose presence kept energy high throughout the gathering, helped frame the event as both intimate and celebratory.
The 2025 Beauty Dinner served as a reminder that Hollywood’s most striking looks emerge through collaboration between talent and the creative teams behind them. As Los Angeles moves into another awards season, the night at Soho House Holloway gave guests the chance to pause, gather, and celebrate the hands shaping beauty’s evolving narrative.
An evening defined by artistry and appreciation, it reaffirmed the essential role glam squads play in shaping how Hollywood presents itself to the world.
