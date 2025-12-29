Ring in 2026 at Ten Palms at Gulfstream Park

As South Florida prepares to welcome 2026, Gulfstream Park offers two distinct ways to celebrate at Ten Palms. One leans into late-night glamour with music, global countdown moments, and a champagne toast. The other slows the pace with a polished brunch paired with live Thoroughbred racing. Together, Hollywood Nights New Year’s Eve and The New Year Social Brunch present a well-rounded approach to starting the year on your own terms.