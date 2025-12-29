Ring in 2026 at Ten Palms at Gulfstream Park
As South Florida prepares to welcome 2026, Gulfstream Park offers two distinct ways to celebrate at Ten Palms. One leans into late-night glamour with music, global countdown moments, and a champagne toast. The other slows the pace with a polished brunch paired with live Thoroughbred racing. Together, Hollywood Nights New Year’s Eve and The New Year Social Brunch present a well-rounded approach to starting the year on your own terms.
Hollywood Nights New Year’s Eve at Ten Palms
Taking place on Wednesday, December 31 from 8 PM to 12:30 AM, Hollywood Nights New Year’s Eve transforms Ten Palms into a high-energy celebration anchored by elevated dining and live entertainment. Guests can expect a full buffet featuring a fresh seafood bar, a premium carving station, and a wide selection of chef-inspired dishes designed for lingering and sampling throughout the night.
Music and entertainment keep the momentum moving as midnight approaches. When the countdown begins, guests are treated to a front-row view of global New Year’s Eve moments displayed on the venue’s massive jumbotron, creating a shared experience that connects celebrations happening around the world in real time.
Each ticket includes the full buffet, party favors, access to a photo booth, and a champagne toast at midnight. Non-alcoholic beverages such as soda, coffee, and tea are included, with a cash bar available for guests 21 and over. Seating is assigned upon arrival based on party size, with no open seating offered.
Tickets are priced at $139.75 per person, inclusive of tax and gratuity. Additional details and ticket purchases are available directly through Gulfstream Park.
The New Year Social Brunch at Ten Palms
For those who prefer a more relaxed entry into the new year, The New Year Social Brunch at Ten Palms takes place on Sunday, January 4. This daytime gathering pairs an elevated brunch experience with the excitement of live Thoroughbred racing at Gulfstream Park.
Guests can reserve a table and enjoy an enhanced brunch buffet that includes a seafood station, carving station, and additional brunch favorites, along with a complimentary mimosa. The base experience is priced at $60++ per person. For a more celebratory approach, an optional $20.26 add-on offers bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys. A photo booth is available on-site, giving the brunch a social, festive feel without the late-night intensity.
Reservations and additional details for The New Year Social Brunch are available through Gulfstream Park.
A Landmark Setting for New Year Celebrations
Located at 901 South Federal Highway in Hallandale Beach, Gulfstream Park & The Village at Gulfstream Park has been a cornerstone of Thoroughbred racing since 1939. Owned and operated by 1/ST, the consumer-facing brand of The Stronach Group, the property blends live racing with casino gaming, dining, shopping, and cultural experiences.
Beyond the track, guests have access to two levels of casino gaming with more than 700 Las Vegas-style slots, electronic table games, live entertainment, and interactive promotions. The Village at Gulfstream Park adds an open-air retail and dining component with international restaurants, art galleries, boutiques, cafes, and nightlife, all conveniently located between Fort Lauderdale and Miami International Airports and just one mile from the Atlantic Ocean.
