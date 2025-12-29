Guests toasting with drinks at Ten Palms overlooking the Gulfstream Park racetrack
Trackside dining and cocktails at Ten Palms during New Year celebrationsPhoto Credit: Jordan Braun, Courtesy of Gulfstream Park
Sports and Entertainment

Ring in 2026 at Ten Palms at Gulfstream Park

Two Celebrations Blend Elevated Dining, Racing Energy, and New Year Style in Hallandale Beach
As South Florida prepares to welcome 2026, Gulfstream Park offers two distinct ways to celebrate at Ten Palms. One leans into late-night glamour with music, global countdown moments, and a champagne toast. The other slows the pace with a polished brunch paired with live Thoroughbred racing. Together, Hollywood Nights New Year’s Eve and The New Year Social Brunch present a well-rounded approach to starting the year on your own terms.

Hollywood Nights New Year’s Eve at Ten Palms

Aerial view of Gulfstream Park and racetrack in Hallandale Beach Florida
Gulfstream Park sets the stage for New Year celebrations in Hallandale BeachPhoto Courtesy of Gulfstream Park

Taking place on Wednesday, December 31 from 8 PM to 12:30 AM, Hollywood Nights New Year’s Eve transforms Ten Palms into a high-energy celebration anchored by elevated dining and live entertainment. Guests can expect a full buffet featuring a fresh seafood bar, a premium carving station, and a wide selection of chef-inspired dishes designed for lingering and sampling throughout the night.

Music and entertainment keep the momentum moving as midnight approaches. When the countdown begins, guests are treated to a front-row view of global New Year’s Eve moments displayed on the venue’s massive jumbotron, creating a shared experience that connects celebrations happening around the world in real time.

Each ticket includes the full buffet, party favors, access to a photo booth, and a champagne toast at midnight. Non-alcoholic beverages such as soda, coffee, and tea are included, with a cash bar available for guests 21 and over. Seating is assigned upon arrival based on party size, with no open seating offered.

Tickets are priced at $139.75 per person, inclusive of tax and gratuity. Additional details and ticket purchases are available directly through Gulfstream Park.

The New Year Social Brunch at Ten Palms

Guests enjoying brunch and drinks at Ten Palms overlooking the racetrack
Friends gather for brunch and racing at Ten PalmsPhoto Credit: Jordan Braun, Courtesy of Gulfstream Park

For those who prefer a more relaxed entry into the new year, The New Year Social Brunch at Ten Palms takes place on Sunday, January 4. This daytime gathering pairs an elevated brunch experience with the excitement of live Thoroughbred racing at Gulfstream Park.

Guests can reserve a table and enjoy an enhanced brunch buffet that includes a seafood station, carving station, and additional brunch favorites, along with a complimentary mimosa. The base experience is priced at $60++ per person. For a more celebratory approach, an optional $20.26 add-on offers bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys. A photo booth is available on-site, giving the brunch a social, festive feel without the late-night intensity.

Reservations and additional details for The New Year Social Brunch are available through Gulfstream Park.

A Landmark Setting for New Year Celebrations

Horses racing at Gulfstream Park during a New Year event in Hallandale Beach
Guests watching live horse racing at Gulfstream Park during brunch
Ten Palms restaurant dining room with racetrack views at Gulfstream Park

Located at 901 South Federal Highway in Hallandale Beach, Gulfstream Park & The Village at Gulfstream Park has been a cornerstone of Thoroughbred racing since 1939. Owned and operated by 1/ST, the consumer-facing brand of The Stronach Group, the property blends live racing with casino gaming, dining, shopping, and cultural experiences.

Beyond the track, guests have access to two levels of casino gaming with more than 700 Las Vegas-style slots, electronic table games, live entertainment, and interactive promotions. The Village at Gulfstream Park adds an open-air retail and dining component with international restaurants, art galleries, boutiques, cafes, and nightlife, all conveniently located between Fort Lauderdale and Miami International Airports and just one mile from the Atlantic Ocean.

Whether stepping into 2026 under the lights at Hollywood Nights or easing into the year with brunch and racing at The New Year Social, Ten Palms at Gulfstream Park offers two celebrations that feel polished, well-paced, and unmistakably South Florida.
Guests clinking cocktails during a New Year celebration at Ten Palms
A celebratory toast kicks off New Year gatherings at Ten PalmsPhoto Credit: Jordan Braun, Courtesy of Gulfstream Park
Guests toasting with drinks at Ten Palms overlooking the Gulfstream Park racetrack
