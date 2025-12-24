Where to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Miami

New Year’s Eve in Miami brings a different kind of energy, where beachfront celebrations, rooftop parties, and late-night club events carry the city into the new year. Whether you’re looking for a polished night out, a high-energy dance floor, or a more relaxed way to celebrate by the water, Miami offers no shortage of memorable options.
Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best New Year’s Eve events in Miami to help you decide where to ring in 2026.
Where: Bayfront Park, Downtown Miami, FL
When: December 31, 5:00 PM
Why go: The Countdown Miami transforms Bayfront Park into one of the city’s largest New Year’s Eve celebrations, pairing live music, food, and waterfront views with a festival atmosphere. The event features performances by Marshmello, Nicky Jam, Flo Rida, Gente de Zona, and Toño Rosario, with DJ M-DOT hosting the night. Lounges, pop-up bars, and food vendors are spread throughout the park, leading up to a choreographed fireworks display over the water at midnight.
Good to know: This is a large, outdoor event with free general admission available on a first-come, first-served basis. VIP Open Bar and Family VIP Experience tickets are also offered, providing upgraded access and amenities. Arriving early is recommended to explore the grounds and secure a good viewing spot.
Where: Regatta Grove (3415 Pan American Drive, Miami, FL 33133)
When: December 31, 8:00 PM
Why go: Regatta Grove welcomes 2026 with a waterfront New Year’s Eve celebration set along Biscayne Bay in Coconut Grove. The night features groovy music, a high-energy countdown, and a fireworks show at midnight, all in an open-air setting with bay views. Guests can explore a lineup of culinary outposts by Michelin-starred and James Beard–nominated chefs while enjoying tropical cocktails and large-format drinks designed for sharing.
Good to know: This is a 21+ event and takes place rain or shine. Dress code is coastal chic.
Where: Hard Rock Live, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (Hollywood, FL)
When: December 31, 10:00 PM
Why go: Ring in 2026 with a live New Year’s Eve performance by the Jonas Brothers at Hard Rock Live. This special countdown concert brings the GRAMMY-nominated trio to the stage following their widely celebrated Greetings From Your Hometown Tour. With a full-scale live show, arena-level production, and a midnight moment built into the performance, it’s a standout option for fans looking to welcome the New Year with a major live music event.
Good to know: Tickets start at $95, and this is a late-night concert with a 10:00 PM start time, leading directly into the New Year countdown. Arriving early is recommended to allow time for entry and seating.
Where: Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Miami Beach, FL
When: December 31
Why go: Fontainebleau Miami Beach closes out the year with a large-scale, poolside New Year’s Eve celebration headlined by David Guetta. The night centers on Guetta’s globally recognized Monolith show, featuring stadium-level production and cutting-edge visuals, paired with premium dining options and VIP table experiences. Designed as a high-energy sendoff to the year, this event blends superstar entertainment with the spectacle Fontainebleau is known for.
Good to know: Seating and table options vary by package, so early booking is recommended for preferred placement.
Where: M2 Nightclub (1235 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139)
When: December 31, 9:00 PM
Why go: M2 Nightclub delivers a high-energy New Year’s Eve rooted in Miami’s signature nightlife scene. The night features a live performance by TWIN SICK, immersive lighting, and world-class sound inside one of South Beach’s most iconic venues. Champagne toasts, a glamorous crowd, and VIP table options keep the celebration going well past midnight for those looking to ring in 2026 on the dance floor.
Good to know: This is a 21+ event with glamorous attire encouraged. VIP tables are available for guests seeking a more elevated nightlife experience.
Where: LIV Nightclub, Fontainebleau Miami Beach (4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140)
When: December 31, 10:00 PM
Why go: LIV Nightclub hosts a late-night New Year’s Eve celebration headlined by MEDUZA inside one of Miami Beach’s most iconic nightlife venues. Set within the Fontainebleau, the 22,000-square-foot club is known for its immersive lighting, world-class sound, and high-energy atmosphere. With MEDUZA on the decks and LIV’s signature production filling the room, this is a classic Miami-style countdown designed for those who want to dance straight into 2026.
Good to know: VIP table reservations are available for guests seeking bottle service and reserved space. This is a late-night event that runs into the early morning hours.
Where: Ten Palms, Gulfstream Park (Hallandale Beach, FL)
When: December 31, 8:00 PM
Why go: Ten Palms at Gulfstream Park offers a polished, dinner-forward New Year’s Eve celebration with a classic party atmosphere. The evening centers on an upscale buffet featuring a seafood bar, premium carving station, and chef-inspired dishes, paired with live band performances and a DJ to keep the energy going. Guests are welcomed with a red-carpet arrival, party favors, and photo opportunities, all leading up to a midnight champagne toast as the New Year countdown plays out on the venue’s jumbotron.
Good to know: Tickets include the full buffet, party favors, photo booth access, non-alcoholic beverages, and a midnight champagne toast. Hollywood-themed festive attire is encouraged. A cash bar is available for guests 21 and over.
Where: Miami Children’s Museum (980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami, FL 33132)
When: December 31, 10:00 AM–2:00 PM
Why go: This family-friendly Noon Year’s Eve celebration lets kids ring in the New Year without staying up late. Designed for young revelers, the event features the museum’s largest balloon drop yet, complete with confetti and a midday countdown. A festive pre-show led by the museum’s Theater Troupe sets the tone, followed by themed accessory giveaways and hands-on activities throughout the museum.
Good to know: The museum closes at 2:00 PM following the event. Accessory giveaways are available while supplies last, and activities take place throughout the museum after the balloon drop.
Where: JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa (19999 W. Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL 33180)
When: December 31, 8:00 PM
Why go: This immersive New Year’s Eve celebration transforms the ballrooms of JW Marriott Turnberry into a lush indoor garden filled with color, movement, and layered visual detail. Designed for guests of all ages, The Secret Garden Masquerade blends dining, performance, and atmosphere across multiple rooms meant for wandering and discovery. Expect a lavish buffet, botanical cocktails, live musicians, dancers in floral couture, aerialists, roaming masked characters, and a DJ guiding the night’s rhythm. The evening culminates in the “Midnight Bloom,” a visually rich countdown marked by shifting light, falling confetti, and a final burst of color to welcome the New Year.
Good to know:
This is a family-friendly event with tiered pricing for adults, members, teens, and children, and complimentary admission for ages four and under. Seating is first come, first served, with no reserved seating available.
Where: Collins Park (on the sand east of Collins Ave, between 21st and 22nd Streets), Miami Beach, FL 33140
When: December 31, 8:00 PM
Why go: This free, beachfront New Year’s Eve concert blends symphonic music with Afro-Cuban rhythms for a festive, family-friendly celebration. The evening begins with the Orchestra Miami String Quartet, followed by a full 42-piece orchestra performance alongside GRAMMY- and Latin GRAMMY-nominated band PALO!, delivering a high-energy mix of Cuban salsa and Latin jazz. The night culminates with a fireworks display over Miami Beach at midnight.
Good to know: This is a free, outdoor event. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or beach chairs, as fixed seating is limited. Picnics are welcome, but glass containers are not permitted. VIP and Priority Seat options are available for reserved seating and added amenities.
Where: Biltmore Hotel Miami Coral Gables (1200 Anastasia Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33134)
When: December 31, 10:00 PM
Why go: This elegant New Year’s Eve gathering offers a refined late-night celebration inside one of Coral Gables’ most iconic hotels. The evening centers on a premium open bar, an indulgent spread of desserts, and dancing in the historic surroundings of the Biltmore. As midnight approaches, guests step outside to watch a fireworks display launched from the hotel’s golf course, creating a classic and celebratory way to welcome 2026.
Good to know: This is a 21+ event with cocktail attire requested. Tickets are $250 per person and must be purchased in advance.
Where: E11EVEN Miami (29 NE 11th Street, Miami, FL 33132)
When: December 31, 8:00 PM
Why go: E11EVEN Miami rings in 2026 with a high-profile New Year’s Eve celebration headlined by a live midnight performance from 50 Cent. Known for its nonstop energy and around-the-clock party atmosphere, the club delivers a sensory-heavy experience with cirque-style performers, go-go dancers, massive LED video walls, and booming sound. A live countdown, open bar, and VIP table options make this one of Miami’s most high-octane ways to welcome the New Year.
Good to know: An open bar is offered from 9:00 PM to 11:00 PM, and doors open at 8:00 PM to help guests avoid long entry lines. Tickets start at $300+, with VIP tables and bottle service available.
Where: Historic Virginia Key Beach Park (4020 Virginia Beach Drive, Miami, FL 33149)
When: December 31, 9:00 PM
Why go: SuperNova NYE 2026 transforms Virginia Key Beach into a large-scale, open-air New Year’s Eve celebration set against the ocean and Miami skyline. Produced by XNOVA Productions, the event features world-class DJ performances, immersive lighting and laser effects, and a midnight fireworks show. With multiple curated areas ranging from general admission to exclusive lounges and VIP suites, the night blends music, spectacle, and beachfront energy into a high-impact way to welcome 2026.
Good to know: This is an all-ages event. The event is rain or shine and a themed dress code in white, silver, or gold is requested.
Where: Dance Arts Miami (250 NE 61st Street, Miami, FL 33137)
When: December 31, 9:00 PM
Why go: Miami’s hottest Latin New Year’s Eve celebration is all about dancing into 2026 with high-energy salsa and a lively Miami crowd. Hosted by Miami Salsa Events, the night features nonstop music from DJ Mike Calderon and DJ Compay, creating a dance-floor-focused party that runs late. Complimentary appetizers, a livestream of the NYC ball drop, and a midnight champagne toast keep the celebration festive while staying true to the city’s salsa roots.
Good to know: Pre-sale tickets are available for $35, with door pricing at $45. A bar is available onsite, free parking is offered, and complimentary appetizers are included with admission.
Where: Lummus Park, Miami Beach, FL 33139
When: December 31
Why go: This classic Miami Beach celebration centers on a midnight fireworks display over Lummus Park, hosted by the Ocean Drive Association. It’s an easy, open-air way to welcome the New Year, with the option to watch the countdown from Ocean Drive’s many outdoor cafés and restaurants. The oceanfront setting and festive atmosphere make it a relaxed alternative to ticketed parties.
Good to know: This is a public, outdoor fireworks display with no ticket required. Arrive early to secure a good viewing spot along Ocean Drive or near the park.
Where: Lummus Park, Miami Beach, FL 33139
When: January 1, 6:00 PM
Why go: This New Year’s Day concert offers a relaxed, cultural way to start the year with live orchestral music in an oceanfront setting. Presented by the City of Miami Beach and performed by the Miami Beach Classical Music Festival, the free evening concert brings classical music to Lummus Park for a festive close to the holiday celebrations.
Good to know: This is a free, outdoor concert open to the public.
Where: The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami (455 Grand Bay Drive, Miami, FL 33149)
When: December 31, 8:00 PM
Why go: This refined New Year’s Eve gala offers an elegant, immersive evening inside The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne ballroom. Illumination pairs a full dinner and open bar with cirque-inspired performances beneath a canopy of crystal light, creating a visually rich and celebratory atmosphere. As midnight approaches, guests gather for a champagne toast to welcome 2026 in a setting designed for both spectacle and sophistication.
Good to know: This is a family-friendly event with tiered pricing by age, including complimentary admission for children ages three and under. Pricing varies for adults, young adults, and children, and advance ticket purchase is required.
Where: Seafair Megayacht, departing from Chopin Plaza, Miami, FL 33131
When: December 31, 9:00 PM
Why go: This luxury New Year’s Eve cruise offers an elevated way to welcome 2026 from the water aboard this beautiful five-star event vessel. The Grand Luxe megayacht features multiple expansive decks, refined interiors, and panoramic views of Miami’s skyline and Biscayne Bay fireworks. Guests enjoy a gourmet dining experience, premium beverages, and live entertainment across the yacht, creating a polished celebration that feels spacious, festive, and thoughtfully curated. This experience is designed for couples, groups, and families alike.
Good to know: Guests should arrive at least 20 minutes before boarding, as the yacht departs promptly. VIP options offer early boarding and access to exclusive onboard areas.
Where: Mango’s Tropical Cafe (900 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139)
When: December 31, 8:00 PM
Why go: Mango’s South Beach hosts a high-energy New Year’s Eve celebration that captures the venue’s signature Ocean Drive nightlife. The night features DJs, live entertainment, and nonstop music across the multi-level space, with Caribbean- and Latin-inspired performances driving the party into the early morning hours. It’s a lively option for those looking to dance, enjoy handcrafted cocktails, and celebrate in one of South Beach’s most recognizable nightlife destinations.
Good to know: Early Bird general admission tickets start at $40, with higher pricing at the door. The celebration runs late, continuing until 5:00 AM, and bottle service options are available for groups.
Where: Faena Hotel Miami Beach (3201 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140)
When: December 31, 6:00 PM
Why go: Faena Miami Beach hosts a multi-venue New Year’s Eve celebration that blends fine dining, live performance, and a midnight fireworks finale in one of the city’s most theatrical settings. The evening centers on the Mammoth Garden, where live music and performances lead into a countdown and fireworks display beneath the Golden Mammoth. Guests can choose from a range of curated experiences, from the Faena Celebration Pass with open bar and entertainment to prix-fixe dining options at Pao by Paul Qui, Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann, El Secreto Omakase, and more.
Good to know: All experiences are reservation-based, and pricing varies by venue and package. A formal elegant chic dress code is enforced throughout the property.
From beachfront fireworks and elegant galas to late-night club celebrations and family-friendly events, Miami offers a New Year’s Eve experience for every kind of traveler and local alike. Whether you’re closing out the year with live music, a standout meal, or a skyline-level countdown, the city knows how to welcome the New Year in style. As plans fill quickly, securing reservations or tickets early is the best way to ensure your spot at one of Miami’s most memorable celebrations.
