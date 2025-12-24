Where to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Miami

From beachfront fireworks and elegant galas to late-night club celebrations and family-friendly events, Miami offers a New Year’s Eve experience for every kind of traveler and local alike. Whether you’re closing out the year with live music, a standout meal, or a skyline-level countdown, the city knows how to welcome the New Year in style. As plans fill quickly, securing reservations or tickets early is the best way to ensure your spot at one of Miami’s most memorable celebrations.