Where to DINE Now: Medieval Times
My presence has been requested in the royal court of the castle to raise a goblet to the Queen. I make haste. My carriage must be quartered by fifteen hundred and thirty of the clock, in order that I, and my son, may partake in the royal feast and attend the Queen’s joust tournament in which the top knights of the realm will dutifully battle for mine entertainment. I must beware: a hungry belly has no ears; and not everyone is a huntsman that blows a horn. May the Lady of the Lake smile upon us.
And so, with child in tow, we arrive at Medieval Times. How many years have I driven by here and wondered. Before the festivities, we peruse ancient weaponry in the Hall of Arms where we purchase some trinkets to bring home, and my son, himself, becomes a knight; a defender of the throne, anointed by Her Majesty Queen Doña Luciana of Zaragosa, with the tile of Lord of the Realm, along with all of the rights and privileges thereunto. I’m still his dad, though, so when I tell him, “Put your napkin on your lap!” he must obey.
Once seated at our table around the arena, our server brings our four-course meal. We begin with a richly textured tomato bisque and warm-crusted garlic bread, followed by a platter of crisp herb-basted potato wedges, steamed and buttered corn, and a massive half-chicken, roasted, tender and juicy, and fit for a king. I must say, this chicken is so cluckin’ juicy, crisp and good, I would return if only for another serving of it.
And what is going on before us! Falconry; a parade of beautiful horses: dancing Andalusians of power and agility, American Quarters for sprinting short distances, and Friesian Horses for carrying armoured knights into battle. We are transported to a dinner theatre unlike any other. 11th century Spain. A competition for the ages. Knights battling for the crown. We are the red team. Our red knight competes from his heart through archery, joust and sword fighting. We’re in a Knight’s Tale, engaged, enthralled and cheering on our gallant knight.
We’re on the edge of our seats. Across the arena each team is enrapt, rallying behind their knight, but alas, only one can emerge victorious, and guess what? It’s ours! The Red Knight wins! We are elated. Our whole section is leaping with joy! Time to celebrate. Coffee and chocolate eclairs worthy of royalty. Afterwards we take photos with our champion, marveling at the skills he just performed triumphantly.
There is no other diner experience like this; no better dining experience for families. Far from the middle of the road, we’ve been immersed in the Middle Ages. The raucous revelry and the dreams of glory last long in the wide-eyes of my son who hero's journey has just begun. Huzzah!
Medieval Times - 888-935-6878 - 10 Dufferin Street
