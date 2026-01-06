Where to DINE Now: Medieval Times

And so, with child in tow, we arrive at Medieval Times. How many years have I driven by here and wondered. Before the festivities, we peruse ancient weaponry in the Hall of Arms where we purchase some trinkets to bring home, and my son, himself, becomes a knight; a defender of the throne, anointed by Her Majesty Queen Doña Luciana of Zaragosa, with the tile of Lord of the Realm, along with all of the rights and privileges thereunto. I’m still his dad, though, so when I tell him, “Put your napkin on your lap!” he must obey.