Komodo Miami Celebrates Peking Duck Day With a Limited-Time Duck Week Dining Experience
Peking Duck Day arrives with serious culinary momentum at Komodo Miami. To mark the occasion, the Brickell hotspot is hosting Duck Week, a limited-time dining experience that places its signature Peking Duck at the center of a thoughtfully curated, duck-driven menu.
Running from Monday, January 12 through Sunday, January 18, Duck Week builds toward Peking Duck Day itself, offering guests a chance to explore the ingredient through multiple expressions while maintaining the refined, high-energy dining experience Komodo is known for. The experience is offered as a $145 per person ticketed menu and includes exclusive Duck Club hat merchandise, making it as much about celebration as it is about cuisine.
A Weeklong Spotlight on One of Komodo’s Signature Dishes
Komodo’s Peking Duck has long been one of the restaurant’s most talked-about offerings, known for its tableside presentation and balanced execution. Duck Week expands on that foundation with a multi-course menu that showcases both traditional technique and playful interpretation.
The format encourages a paced dining experience, allowing each course to build on the last while highlighting different textures and preparations. It is designed for guests who appreciate tasting menus that feel indulgent without tipping into excess.
Inside the Duck Week Menu at Komodo Miami
First Course
The opening course sets the tone with contrast and freshness. A Duck Salad combines crispy duck with Asian pear, pomegranate, and Thai passion fruit vinaigrette, delivering brightness alongside richness. Alongside it, Hamachi Serrano introduces clean citrus notes accented by crispy garlic and cilantro, providing balance before the heartier courses that follow.
Second Course
The second course leans into comfort and technique. Peking Duck Spring Rolls arrive filled with napa cabbage, cilantro, and mint, paired with blood orange marmalade that adds subtle sweetness. Duck Croquettes follow, combining charred corn and poblano peppers with onion ponzu aioli, offering depth and a savory edge.
Third Course
At the center of Duck Week is the main event. Guests are served Half Peking Duck, Komodo’s signature preparation, accompanied by Duck Fried Rice topped with an over easy duck egg, bean sprout, scallion, and togarashi. This course anchors the experience, delivering the familiar flavors that have made the dish a standout while reinforcing the menu’s cohesive progression.
Dessert
The experience concludes on a playful note with the “Rubber Ducky” Flan, finished with caramel and citrus gelée. The dessert provides a light yet satisfying close, tying the theme together without overwhelming the palate.
How to Experience Duck Week
Duck Week is available by reservation only as a ticketed dining experience priced at $145 per person. The menu runs for one week, beginning Monday, January 12 and ending Sunday, January 18, culminating on Peking Duck Day. Guests receive exclusive Duck Club hat merchandise as part of the experience.
Reservations are recommended, as the limited-time format and celebratory nature of the event are expected to draw strong interest.
A Focused Celebration With Culinary Intent
Rather than treating Peking Duck Day as a single-night affair, Komodo Miami’s Duck Week approach allows the dish to be explored with intention. The menu respects tradition while offering enough variation to keep each course engaging. For diners who appreciate destination-worthy dining moments anchored in technique and thoughtful progression, Duck Week offers a timely reason to return to one of Miami’s most recognizable dining rooms.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.