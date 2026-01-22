A Bridgerton Ballet Moment Unfolds in Paris Ahead of Season 4

Paris set the tone for Bridgerton’s next chapter with a performance that felt more like a cultural interlude than a promotional moment. On January 14, 2026, during the Bridgerton Season 4 premiere events, renowned Paris Opéra Ballet dancers Guillaume Diop and Léonore Baulac took to the steps of the Palais Brongniart for a ballet performance streamed live on TUDUM. Set to the music of Bridgerton, the piece blended classical technique with the romantic world of the series while nodding to the city hosting the celebration.