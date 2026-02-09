Super Bowl Weekend’s Most Coveted Invitation Lands at 1 Hotel San Francisco
Super Bowl weekend has long been about more than the game. It is where sports, entertainment, and nightlife intersect at their most elevated, and this year’s Homecoming Party set the standard. Hosted by DraftKings in collaboration with The h.wood Group, the third-annual event brought together an elite mix of athletes, entertainers, and cultural tastemakers under one roof at 1 Hotel San Francisco.
The atmosphere felt intentional. A refined setting, tightly curated guest list, and programming designed to move seamlessly between performance, social energy, and indulgence defined the night.
A Live Performance That Set the Tone
Guests were transported straight into hip-hop history as 50 Cent delivered a high-energy performance featuring fan favorites including Just a Lil Bit, Many Men, and Candy Shop. The moment set a celebratory tone that carried throughout the evening.
The music continued with DJ sets by Kaytranada and Anderson .Paak, performing under his DJ persona Pee .Wee. Their back-to-back sets kept the crowd engaged well into the night, blending rhythm, nostalgia, and modern club energy.
Elevated Comfort and Unexpected Touches
Beyond the dance floor, guests gravitated toward the Venmo Lounge, a dedicated space designed for conversation and downtime without leaving the flow of the party. Comfort met indulgence with late-night bites from Arby’s, including Curly Fries, Mozzarella Sticks, and Jamocha Shakes, a playful contrast that landed well with the crowd.
The balance between polish and ease captured the essence of the evening. Luxurious without being stiff, celebratory without feeling chaotic.
A Guest List That Read Like a Super Bowl Weekend Roster
The Homecoming Party drew a cross-section of sports legends, entertainers, and digital personalities. NFL icons in attendance included Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Tony Gonzalez, Michael Irvin, Puka Nacua, Michael Strahan, Victor Cruz, Tyreek Hill, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Trevor Lawrence, Davante Adams, and Odell Beckham Jr..
Entertainment and culture were equally represented, with appearances by Bill Burr, Tiffany Haddish, Madelyn Cline, François Arnaud, Alix Earle, Gunna, and Ty Dolla $ign.
Former NFL star Chad Ochocinco Johnson brought fans into the moment by streaming the festivities live from the red carpet on TikTok, extending the reach of the night far beyond the venue.
The Hosts Behind the Moment
The h.wood Group’s role as co-host reinforced its reputation as one of the most influential forces in luxury nightlife and event production. Founded by John Terzian and Brian Toll, the Los Angeles-based group has built a portfolio that spans hospitality, branding, and experiential marketing at some of the world’s most culturally relevant events.
DraftKings, headquartered in Boston and founded in 2012, continues to expand its presence beyond sports betting into cultural moments that resonate with fans. The Homecoming Party reflected that evolution, positioning the brand as both host and curator of experience during one of the most high-profile weekends of the year.
A Defining Night of Super Bowl Weekend
As Super Bowl celebrations stretched across San Francisco, the Homecoming Party distinguished itself through intention and execution. Music that mattered, guests who shaped culture, and an atmosphere that felt exclusive yet inviting.
For one night, 1 Hotel San Francisco became the epicenter of Super Bowl weekend’s social scene, proving once again that the most memorable moments often happen after kickoff.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.