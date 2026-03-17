Anderson’s film stands out for its intricate ensemble storytelling and politically charged narrative structure. Instead of focusing on a single protagonist, the story unfolds through a network of characters whose decisions shape the emotional momentum of the film. The Academy’s embrace of the project signals a broader appreciation for films that allow actors and writers to construct layered narratives rather than relying on spectacle alone. By the end of the night, the film had secured six Oscars, making it the most decorated production of the ceremony.