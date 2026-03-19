CARBONE BEACH Returns to Miami Grand Prix Weekend for Its Fifth Year on the Sand
Race Week in Miami has developed its own rhythm, where the energy of the track extends well beyond the circuit. One of the most anticipated moments of the weekend is set to return as Major Food Group and American Express announce the fifth edition of Amex x CARBONE BEACH, taking place May 1 through May 3, 2026, during the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX.
Positioned along the shoreline, the event has become known as a “supper club on the sand,” blending fine dining, live entertainment, and late-night atmosphere into a single experience that unfolds over three consecutive evenings.
A Supper Club That Defines Miami Race Week
Over the past five years, CARBONE BEACH has established itself as a signature gathering during Grand Prix weekend, drawing a mix of international visitors, industry figures, and Miami regulars.
Each night begins with an oceanfront cocktail hour, setting a measured tone before guests transition into a seated dinner curated by Chef Mario Carbone. The multi-course experience highlights CARBONE’s signature dishes, reinforcing the brand’s reputation as one of the most recognized Italian dining destinations globally.
“As we begin our first year as the Official Payments Partner of FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX, we’re proud to deepen our presence in a city and at an event that means so much to our Card Members. Experiences like Amex x CARBONE BEACH perfectly reflect the exceptional access we’re committed to delivering.”
Bess Spaeth, Executive Vice President of Global Brand Management & Experiences at American Express
As dinner gives way to the later hours, the structure of the evening shifts. Performances and unexpected moments have become part of the event’s identity, continuing a format that merges dining with entertainment in a way that feels closely tied to Miami’s nightlife culture.
Raising the Standard Year After Year
For Major Food Group, the return of CARBONE BEACH marks a milestone. Now in its fifth year, the event has grown alongside Miami’s emergence as a global dining and hospitality destination.
“Reaching this milestone anniversary affirms what we’ve believed from the beginning: CARBONE BEACH is a defining Miami tradition. Over the past five years, we’ve never approached it as something to maintain- only something to elevate. Raising the bar isn’t an ambition; it’s the standard, and at this point, the question isn’t whether we’ll surpass last year, but how we’ll elevate the experience yet again.”
Jeff Zalaznick, Co-Founder of Major Food Group
That approach mirrors the broader trajectory of the CARBONE brand, which has expanded from its New York origins to locations in Miami, London, Dubai, Las Vegas, Hong Kong, Dallas, Riyadh, and Doha. The Miami restaurant remains one of the city’s most sought-after reservations, particularly during high-profile weekends like Formula 1.
Access and Reservations
Tickets for the 2026 edition were first released to American Express Platinum Card Members on March 3, with general availability for all Card Members beginning March 4, while supplies last. All purchases must be made using an American Express Card.
Reservations are handled through Resy, with individual tickets available and a minimum of eight guests required to reserve a table, accommodating up to 14. Larger group inquiries can be made directly through CARBONE BEACH.
A Fixture in Miami’s Evolving Hospitality Scene
Miami continues to attract global attention as a dining and travel destination, with strong demand across luxury hotels, restaurants, and major events. CARBONE BEACH sits at the intersection of those trends, offering an experience that aligns with the scale and pace of Grand Prix weekend.
As the city prepares for another year of racing, the return of this three-night supper club signals more than a recurring event. It reflects how Miami’s hospitality scene continues to evolve, with experiences that extend beyond the dining room and into something more immersive.
For those planning their Race Week itinerary, securing a seat at CARBONE BEACH remains one of the more coveted reservations of the weekend.