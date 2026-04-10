Marina Bahía Golfito Is Rewriting the Rules of Luxury Sportfishing in Costa Rica

The event begins with registration at Botánika Resort on May 8 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, followed by the Captains’ Meeting from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Competitive fishing starts early on May 9, with boats departing at 6:00 AM and the official start at 6:30 AM. The final day continues the action before concluding with the official weigh-in at Marina Bahía Golfito from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM. The weekend closes with an awards ceremony at 6:00 PM at the marina.