CityPickle Times Square Opens in the Paramount Building, Bringing Year-Round Pickleball to Manhattan
New York’s fastest-growing sport has officially claimed a high-profile stage. On February 20, 2026, CityPickle opened the doors to its highly anticipated Times Square flagship inside the historic Paramount Building, establishing a permanent Manhattan destination for year-round pickleball, hospitality, and community-driven programming.
The launch marks a defining moment for the New York-based brand, which continues to expand its footprint across the city while elevating pickleball into a fully realized lifestyle experience.
A Landmark Location in the Paramount Building
Situated at 1501 Broadway on the Paramount Building’s eighth floor, the new CityPickle spans an impressive 37,000 square feet and introduces the brand’s first year-round Manhattan location. The space also serves as CityPickle’s corporate headquarters, signaling a long-term commitment to the city’s growing appetite for the sport.
With soaring 18-foot ceilings and seven professional-grade courts, the flagship dramatically increases access for both dedicated players and curious newcomers. The venue offers more than 2,470 court hours per week and 805 total court hours available across the seven courts, positioning it among the most robust indoor pickleball offerings in the country.
Mary Cannon, Co-Founder of CityPickle, noted the strategic significance of the location:
“CityPickle has always been about meeting people where culture, community, and sport collide,” she said. “As the sport continues to grow at an incredible pace, Times Square felt like the perfect home for our next chapter. This space matches the energy, excitement, and inclusivity of pickleball itself.”
Designed for Play, Work, and Social Energy
Beyond the courts, the Times Square flagship was conceived as a layered hospitality environment. Guests will find a full-service bar and restaurant, lounge areas, dedicated event spaces, co-working phone booths, and private shower suites stocked with premium toiletries.
The food and beverage program is overseen by COO Kim Russen, whose background includes leadership roles at TAO Group. Her vision positions dining and cocktails as central to the experience, not an afterthought.
“Food and beverage is foundational to any hospitality-driven brand. As CityPickle expands its footprint, we’re excited to introduce a truly elevated and distinctive epicurean experience in Times Square. We envision this as a place where office tenants can host clients, nearby workers can stop in for a drink after work, and guests might just find themselves drawn into the energy of pickleball happening right in front of them.”
Kim Russen, COO of CityPickle
Honoring the Paramount Theatre Legacy
CityPickle’s design team approached the historic Paramount Building with careful restraint. Working alongside Sentient Design Works, the project preserves key architectural elements of the former Paramount Theatre, including the rare column-free construction, exposed brick, and concrete finishes.
Jason Linde, Founder of Sentient Design Works, explained the design philosophy:
“Our approach was to create a space that feels alive at all times,” he said. “The Paramount Building offered a powerful canvas, and we leaned into its scale and openness to design an environment that moves seamlessly between competition, social interaction, and relaxation. Rather than treating pickleball as the sole focus, the design supports a layered experience where architecture, hospitality, and community coexist and elevate one another.”
The five bathrooms continue the storytelling approach, featuring imagery of legendary musicians interpreted through a sporty lens. The club also partnered with New York-based Element Brooklyn to supply sustainable, luxury-grade body care amenities.
Exclusive Membership and Corporate Play
At the center of the launch is CityPickle’s most limited offering to date. Only 120 memberships will be released for 2026, providing priority booking, preferred rates, and insider access to programming and events.
For companies and private groups, the venue introduces team-based packages that include guaranteed event dates, dedicated court time, and entry into corporate leagues. The flexible layout allows the space to transition easily between tournaments, casual matches, and private gatherings.
Momentum Across New York City
The Times Square debut arrives during a period of rapid growth for the brand. CityPickle recently secured a 20-year agreement to operate Wollman Rink year-round in partnership with Related Companies and is preparing to launch its Brooklyn Bridge outpost later this spring.
“Times Square represents a major step forward for CityPickle’s growth with over 2,470 court hours offered per week,” she said. “From Wollman Rink and Long Island City to Times Square and soon Brooklyn Bridge, we’re building destinations that bring people together on and off the court.”
Erica Desai, Co-Founder of CityPickle
A New Chapter for Pickleball in Manhattan
As pickleball continues its streak as the fastest-growing sport in the United States for the fifth consecutive year, CityPickle’s Times Square flagship signals a meaningful shift in how the game is experienced in urban environments.
