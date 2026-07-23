Aurora Straus Is Building the Future of Motorsports One Family at a Time

Visionary Leadership: Aurora Straus is redefining luxury motorsports by placing families, hospitality, and community at the center of the racing experience.
Women in Racing: As a professional race car driver and educator, Straus is creating more opportunities for young women to enter motorsports.
Innovation Meets Lifestyle: Through P1 Motor Club, she is blending world-class racing, luxury real estate, advanced technology, and member experiences into a new automotive destination.
A Lasting Legacy: Straus believes success will be measured not by lap times, but by the lives changed through the community she is building.
If our mission statement was only motorsport-centric- for example, we're going to be the largest driver development hub in the world we could do that; but I'm much more focused on the way that we're making people feel.
Professional race car driver Aurora Straus has spent much of her life chasing fractions of a second around some of the world's most demanding race circuits. Today, however, her greatest challenge extends far beyond the driver's seat. As CEO of P1 Motor Club, Straus is helping shape what could become one of the most innovative luxury motorsports communities in North America. While many people first recognize her accomplishments behind the wheel, it quickly becomes clear that racing is only one chapter of a much larger story.
Throughout our conversation, Straus spoke less about speed and trophies than about people, relationships, and experiences. Her vision is remarkably simple yet ambitious: create a destination where families, not just drivers, feel they belong. That philosophy influences everything from the club's residential design and hospitality to youth programming and technology, positioning P1 Motor Club as a place where luxury motorsports becomes an experience shared across generations rather than an activity enjoyed by only one member of the family.
“P1 is the most ambitious greenfield motorsports project in recent history, and we have over 260 members before we’ve formally opened our doors. “We have two “true north stars'. First, great motor clubs are built by racers, not developers. We’re building the best modern racetracks in the world, and our completely unique designs came from a consortium of racers; from the amateur to the ex-F1 level, all providing feedback to our track designers. It helps that our team is full of gearheads! Second, we are a place you escape to with your family, not from them. I’m a pro driver now, but I started off as a girl that wanted to camp at racetracks with her dad.”
-P1 Motor Club Founding Partner and professional driver Aurora Straus.
Aurora Straus understands firsthand what it means to enter a profession where few people look like you. When she began competing professionally nearly a decade ago, women represented approximately one-half of one percent of licensed professional motorsports competitors. Today, that figure has grown to roughly four percent, a significant improvement that she celebrates while recognizing there is still much work ahead. Rather than simply acknowledging the progress, Straus has actively helped create it.
Before leading P1 Motor Club, she founded one of the world's first overnight racing camps for teenagers, introducing young drivers to motorsports in an environment where nearly half the participants were girls. She speaks about those programs with genuine pride, not because they produced future champions, but because they expanded possibilities. Her long-term hope is that future generations will stop referring to "female race car drivers" altogether. She wants young women to be recognized simply as race car drivers, judged by talent, determination, and performance instead of gender. That perspective reflects both her competitive spirit and her commitment to leaving motorsports stronger than she found it.
Listening to Straus describe P1 Motor Club, it becomes obvious that she is not interested in building another exclusive automotive playground. She is building a community. Traditional racetracks often become places where enthusiasts spend weekends away from spouses and children, but Straus deliberately challenged that model from the earliest planning stages. She believes luxury should include belonging, comfort, and shared experiences just as much as impressive facilities or exotic automobiles. That philosophy led her team to create a destination where family members who never intend to drive on a racetrack can enjoy the experience just as much as those chasing their next personal best.
It is why hospitality receives the same level of attention as performance, and why residences, dining, youth programming, and recreational spaces have been integrated alongside two professionally designed circuits. During our interview, one statement perfectly captured her leadership philosophy: "Hospitality is just as important as horsepower." That single sentence explains why P1 Motor Club feels fundamentally different from traditional automotive developments and why its culture may become its greatest competitive advantage.
Although Straus remains an active professional driver, her daily responsibilities now revolve around leadership, strategic planning, and bringing together experts capable of delivering a world-class member experience. She openly acknowledges that success in professional racing requires far more than driving talent, explaining that emotional intelligence, communication, and relationship-building often determine long-term success just as much as speed. Those same leadership qualities have helped guide P1 Motor Club through years of planning, approvals, and development. Looking ahead, Straus also envisions technology playing an increasingly important role in the member experience.
Artificial intelligence, advanced driver coaching systems, smart track safety infrastructure, and digital performance analysis will all contribute to making P1 one of the most technologically advanced luxury motorsports communities in the world. Yet despite embracing innovation, she remains deeply connected to the emotional side of racing. One of her earliest memories of falling in love with motorsports came not from seeing a race car, but from hearing one. For Straus, technology should enhance the experience without replacing the excitement, emotion, and human connection that first inspired generations of racing enthusiasts.
When asked where she hopes P1 Motor Club will be five years from now, Straus surprised me with her answer. She did not mention expansion into new markets, additional racetracks, or financial milestones. Instead, she spoke about families. Her greatest hope is that one day parents will tell her their membership changed the life of a son or daughter, creating memories and opportunities that otherwise would never have existed.
That response revealed far more about Aurora Straus than any list of racing accomplishments ever could. She continues to compete professionally because it keeps her connected to the community she serves, but her true legacy may ultimately extend well beyond podium finishes.
Through leadership, education, innovation, and a genuine commitment to opening doors for the next generation of women in racing, Aurora Straus is helping redefine what luxury motorsports can become. At P1 Motor Club, the finish line is no longer measured only by checkered flags. It is measured by stronger families, new opportunities, lasting friendships, and a vision that places people at the center of every mile ahead.
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