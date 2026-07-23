Aurora Straus Is Building the Future of Motorsports One Family at a Time

“P1 is the most ambitious greenfield motorsports project in recent history, and we have over 260 members before we’ve formally opened our doors. “We have two “true north stars'. First, great motor clubs are built by racers, not developers. We’re building the best modern racetracks in the world, and our completely unique designs came from a consortium of racers; from the amateur to the ex-F1 level, all providing feedback to our track designers. It helps that our team is full of gearheads! Second, we are a place you escape to with your family, not from them. I’m a pro driver now, but I started off as a girl that wanted to camp at racetracks with her dad.”

-P1 Motor Club Founding Partner and professional driver Aurora Straus.