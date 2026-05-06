Strength, Community, and the Power of Movement: Inside Katharine Larson’s Vision for IM=X Pilates NYC

At IM=X Pilates NYC, Katharine Larson has built more than a fitness studio—she’s cultivated a community grounded in strength, movement, and connection. A professional dancer turned entrepreneur, Larson’s journey into wellness feels both organic and deeply earned. “I’ve been performing, teaching dance, and instructing fitness since 2012,” she shares, reflecting on a career that began after earning her BFA in Dance from the University of Arizona. Her early years took her across the globe as a contemporary ballet dancer with Eisenhower Dance Detroit, performing everywhere from the Tel Aviv Opera House to a 14-city tour of China.
When Larson moved to New York City in 2018, she immersed herself fully in the fitness world, earning advanced certifications in yoga and Pilates while continuing to pursue her own creative projects, including her award-winning dance film Introspection. She joined IM=X Pilates NYC as a trainer in 2019, a role that would soon evolve into something far greater. “During the pandemic, when the studio had to close, I kept it alive by teaching daily online classes,” she recalls. “At that point, I was the only trainer still running group sessions. That experience really deepened my connection to both the method and the clients.” By 2024, Larson officially took ownership of the studio, bringing her full-circle moment to life.
Celebrating its second anniversary under her leadership, the Madison Avenue studio reflects Larson’s vision of blending high-performance fitness with meaningful human connection. “In a city as fast-paced as New York, having a sense of community is everything,” she says. “Yes, we deliver an incredible workout—but we’ve also created a space where people feel seen, supported, and connected.” That ethos has translated into tangible growth, with memberships increasing by 23% since she stepped into ownership.
The IM=X method itself stands apart in a crowded Pilates landscape. While rooted in traditional principles, it introduces a more athletic, results-driven approach. “We incorporate strength training, interval work, and cardio into the sessions,” Larson explains. “It’s higher intensity than classical Pilates, but we never sacrifice form or personalization.” She’s quick to distinguish the studio from trend-driven workouts. “We’re not about dark rooms and loud music where people get lost in the movement. Our trainers are highly attentive—every detail matters.”
That attention to detail extends across all class formats, from private sessions to group classes. Even with a full room of 13 reformers, Larson ensures each client receives individualized guidance. “I train my instructors to have an expert eye,” she says. “We know our clients by name, we understand their bodies, and we tailor the experience—even in a group setting.” For private clients, particularly older adults or those recovering from injury, sessions become even more specialized. “It’s about building mobility, improving spinal health, and helping people move better in their everyday lives.”
For busy New Yorkers, efficiency is key—and IM=X delivers. “Our classes are 50 minutes, but they’re incredibly effective,” Larson notes. “You get a full-body workout that targets every major muscle group.” The studio’s proximity to major transit hubs like Grand Central makes it an easy addition to even the most demanding schedules. “People come on their lunch breaks, get a great workout, shower, and head right back to work.”
Beyond aesthetics, the transformations Larson has witnessed are profound. She recalls one client in her late 80s who regained the ability to sit upright after years of limited mobility due to a past injury. “That’s the kind of impact that goes far beyond fitness,” she says. “It’s about quality of life.” Others see measurable physical changes as well, like a client who lost two inches off her waist through consistent training. “The results speak for themselves—but they’re always rooted in safe, intelligent movement.”
Larson’s holistic approach to wellness is also reflected in the studio’s integration with chiropractic care, reinforcing the connection between strength, posture, and long-term health. “Healthy spine, healthy posture, longer life—that’s the philosophy,” she explains. “We’re not just working out; we’re building a foundation for longevity.”
The energy of New York City plays its own role in shaping the studio experience. “There’s a certain drive here,” Larson says. “People are motivated, they’re disciplined, and they want to feel their best. That energy is contagious—it elevates everyone in the room.”
While fitness trends continue to evolve, Larson believes Pilates remains timeless for a reason. “It works,” she says simply. “This isn’t about chasing trends or what looks good on social media. It’s about intelligent sequencing, proper form, and proven results.”
For those hesitant to try reformer Pilates, Larson offers reassurance. “It can feel intimidating, but the machine actually supports your body,” she explains. “And we guide you every step of the way. You’re never on your own.” She often recommends starting with a private session to build confidence before joining a group class.
As an owner, Larson embraces every aspect of the business—from teaching and programming to operations and client relationships. “I’m hands-on with everything,” she says. “And while it’s a lot of work, it’s incredibly rewarding. Seeing the community grow, watching clients transform—that’s what makes it all worth it.”
For Larson, wellness extends far beyond the studio. “It’s a mindset,” she says. Her daily routine begins with a simple gratitude practice and a nutrient-packed morning elixir, followed by long days of teaching and, more recently, a return to the meditative ritual of cooking. “In a city that moves so fast, it’s important to slow down in small ways.”
Looking ahead, Larson is focused on continued growth—both in membership and in impact. “I want to keep building a community of people who prioritize their health,” she says. “We invest in so many external things, but your health is the most important investment you can make. That’s what we’re here for—helping people feel stronger, live longer, and truly thrive.”
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