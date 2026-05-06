Strength, Community, and the Power of Movement: Inside Katharine Larson’s Vision for IM=X Pilates NYC

When Larson moved to New York City in 2018, she immersed herself fully in the fitness world, earning advanced certifications in yoga and Pilates while continuing to pursue her own creative projects, including her award-winning dance film Introspection. She joined IM=X Pilates NYC as a trainer in 2019, a role that would soon evolve into something far greater. “During the pandemic, when the studio had to close, I kept it alive by teaching daily online classes,” she recalls. “At that point, I was the only trainer still running group sessions. That experience really deepened my connection to both the method and the clients.” By 2024, Larson officially took ownership of the studio, bringing her full-circle moment to life.