Miami's Musical Future Takes Center Stage With Elevated Tracks 305

One of the competition's most inspiring outcomes came from its youngest participants, proving that creativity and artistic vision have no age requirement. Twelve-year-old Soleil River Nation earned first place in the youth division with Miami On My Tongue, while eleven-year-old Abigail Fundora, performing as Abi-G, captured second place with La Gringa Tiene Tumbao. Third place went to fellow eleven-year-old Skye Sconiers, known professionally as Skye Aria, for DALE 305. Their accomplishments demonstrate that Miami's next generation of musicians is already finding its voice through original songwriting and performance. Growing up surrounded by one of the world's most diverse cultural environments has given these young artists a unique perspective, allowing them to express the city's energy through music that feels both authentic and refreshingly original.