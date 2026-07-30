Miami's Musical Future Takes Center Stage With Elevated Tracks 305

Elevated Tracks 305 invited musicians across Miami to create original songs celebrating the spirit of the 305.
More than 135 songs were submitted, with over 3,800 public votes helping select six winning artists.
Young performers as young as 11 and 12 earned top honors alongside accomplished adult musicians.
The initiative highlights Miami's vibrant music community while investing in the city's next generation of creative talent.
Young Musicians Unite has served over 35,000 students since 2013.
Few American cities have shaped popular music as profoundly as Miami. From Latin rhythms and hip hop to electronic dance music, jazz, Caribbean influences, and global pop, the 305 has long served as a creative crossroads where cultures, languages, and musical traditions blend into something uniquely its own. That rich legacy continues to inspire a new generation of artists eager to add their voices to the city's evolving soundtrack. Young Musicians Unite: Elevated Tracks 305 celebrates that creative spirit by inviting musicians of all ages to write original songs reflecting Miami's unmistakable energy and cultural diversity. More than a songwriting competition, the initiative provides a platform where emerging talent can share fresh perspectives while honoring the city that has influenced musicians around the world for decades.
Rather than asking one celebrated performer to compose a signature song, Elevated Tracks 305 opened the creative process to everyone. Established musicians, aspiring songwriters, students, and young performers from across South Florida were invited to submit original compositions inspired by the culture, rhythm, and personality of Miami. The response reflected the extraordinary depth of talent found throughout the region. Organizers received 135 original submissions spanning multiple genres and musical styles before more than 3,800 public votes helped determine the winners. The initiative was created through a collaboration between Young Musicians Unite, Elevate Cities, Guitars Over Guns, and the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami, demonstrating how education, community organizations, and professional musicians can work together to nurture creativity throughout South Florida.
One of the competition's most inspiring outcomes came from its youngest participants, proving that creativity and artistic vision have no age requirement. Twelve-year-old Soleil River Nation earned first place in the youth division with Miami On My Tongue, while eleven-year-old Abigail Fundora, performing as Abi-G, captured second place with La Gringa Tiene Tumbao. Third place went to fellow eleven-year-old Skye Sconiers, known professionally as Skye Aria, for DALE 305. Their accomplishments demonstrate that Miami's next generation of musicians is already finding its voice through original songwriting and performance. Growing up surrounded by one of the world's most diverse cultural environments has given these young artists a unique perspective, allowing them to express the city's energy through music that feels both authentic and refreshingly original.
The adult category showcased equally impressive talent, highlighting the remarkable diversity of Miami's music community. Harold Valderrama, performing as V12, captured first place with RUMBA, while Hussein J. Abdala featuring Carlos Oliva earned second place with Miami Es Miami (305 Edition). Marti and Leah Dibut completed the winners' circle with Dance in Miami. Together, the winning songs reflect the many musical influences that have helped define South Florida for generations. Rather than favoring a single style or genre, the competition embraced the multicultural identity that makes Miami one of the world's most dynamic creative cities. Each composition offers a different interpretation of what it means to live, create, and celebrate life in the 305.
Music has always been one of Miami's greatest cultural exports, influencing artists and audiences far beyond South Florida. The city's distinctive blend of Latin American, Caribbean, North American, and international influences has created an environment where musical innovation thrives naturally. Elevated Tracks 305 builds upon that tradition by encouraging original songwriting instead of simply celebrating existing hits. Programs like this do more than recognize talented performers. They help preserve Miami's creative legacy while inspiring future generations to contribute their own voices. As the city's arts community continues to grow, initiatives that invest in education, mentorship, and creative opportunity will play an increasingly important role in shaping Miami's future as an international cultural capital.
While trophies and recognition matter, the greatest achievement of Elevated Tracks 305 may be the sense of community it created among musicians of every age. By encouraging collaboration, public participation, and original artistic expression, the competition demonstrates how local organizations can strengthen an entire creative ecosystem. Whether performed on neighborhood stages, shared online, or heard at future community events, these original songs represent far more than contest entries. They capture personal stories, cultural pride, and a shared appreciation for one of America's most vibrant cities. As Miami continues evolving into a global destination for art, entertainment, and innovation, the next chapter of its musical legacy will undoubtedly be written by talented young creators whose voices are already beginning to shape the future.
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