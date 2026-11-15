Cirque du Soleil's ECHO Returns to Gulfstream Park in 2027

Cirque du Soleil is bringing ECHO back to South Florida. The fan-favorite production returns under the Big Top at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach from January 26 to March 14, 2027, and tickets are on sale now.

Since its launch in 2023, ECHO has played to more than 2 million spectators across North America. By the time it opens at Gulfstream, the show will have been performed more than 1,200 times in over 18 cities.