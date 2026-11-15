Cirque du Soleil's ECHO Returns to Gulfstream Park in 2027

Cirque du Soleil is bringing ECHO back to South Florida. The fan-favorite production returns under the Big Top at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach from January 26 to March 14, 2027, and tickets are on sale now.
Since its launch in 2023, ECHO has played to more than 2 million spectators across North America. By the time it opens at Gulfstream, the show will have been performed more than 1,200 times in over 18 cities.
Audiences who saw ECHO on its last South Florida visit can expect a production that has continued to develop. "Since our last visit to South Florida, ECHO continues to evolve, gaining new energy, maturity, greater artistic depth and refinement while remaining true to the heart of the show audiences first fell in love with," said Fabrice Lemire, artistic director of ECHO.
ECHO follows its protagonist, FUTURE, and her best friend, EWAI the Dog, after they stumble upon an enigmatic Cube. As the Cube is dismantled, rebuilt and reimagined, the story shows how every action, big or small, ripples outward, and how empathy and compassion build connections between humans, animals and the natural world.
The production brings together 53 artists from nearly 20 countries, including seven musicians and singers, with acrobatics, immersive visuals and contemporary live music set within a bold, modern visual world.
Tickets for ECHO at Gulfstream Park are available at cirquedusoleil.com/echo.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.