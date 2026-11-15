Sports and Entertainment

Cirque du Soleil's ECHO Returns to Gulfstream Park in 2027

Tickets are on sale for the evolved production, which plays under the Big Top in Hallandale Beach from January 26 to March 14, 2027.
Aerialist performing above the stage in Cirque du Soleil's ECHO
An aerialist in Cirque du Soleil's ECHO.JF Savaria / Cirque du Soleil
2 min read

Cirque du Soleil is bringing ECHO back to South Florida. The fan-favorite production returns under the Big Top at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach from January 26 to March 14, 2027, and tickets are on sale now.

Since its launch in 2023, ECHO has played to more than 2 million spectators across North America. By the time it opens at Gulfstream, the show will have been performed more than 1,200 times in over 18 cities.

Performers on stage during a scene from Cirque du Soleil's ECHO
ECHO returns to Gulfstream Park from January 26 to March 14, 2027.JF Savaria / Cirque du Soleil

An Evolved Show

Audiences who saw ECHO on its last South Florida visit can expect a production that has continued to develop. "Since our last visit to South Florida, ECHO continues to evolve, gaining new energy, maturity, greater artistic depth and refinement while remaining true to the heart of the show audiences first fell in love with," said Fabrice Lemire, artistic director of ECHO.

ECHO cast members performing together under stage lights
ECHO pairs acrobatics with contemporary live music.JF Savaria / Cirque du Soleil

The Story Behind ECHO

ECHO follows its protagonist, FUTURE, and her best friend, EWAI the Dog, after they stumble upon an enigmatic Cube. As the Cube is dismantled, rebuilt and reimagined, the story shows how every action, big or small, ripples outward, and how empathy and compassion build connections between humans, animals and the natural world.

The production brings together 53 artists from nearly 20 countries, including seven musicians and singers, with acrobatics, immersive visuals and contemporary live music set within a bold, modern visual world.

Two aerialists performing against a blue-lit backdrop in ECHO
Aerial acts are central to ECHO.JF Savaria / Cirque du Soleil

Tickets

Tickets for ECHO at Gulfstream Park are available at cirquedusoleil.com/echo.

Ensemble cast of Cirque du Soleil's ECHO on a lit stage
The ECHO cast on stage.JF Savaria / Cirque du Soleil
Aerialist performing above the stage in Cirque du Soleil's ECHO
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