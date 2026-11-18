For the first time, fans can buy single-day tickets alongside 3-day passes and GA+, VIP and SVIP packages, and hotel packages are available through partner Jampack. Tickets are on sale at TortugaMusicFestival.com.

Sustainability runs through the event. Tortuga holds a 2-Star Blue Seal from Oceanic Global’s Blue Standard for reducing single-use plastics and managing waste responsibly, and fans can learn about issues affecting the oceans at Rock The Ocean’s Conservation Village. To date, Tortuga fans have helped raise more than $7 million for ocean conservation, research and education.

Lineup and event details are provided by the organizers and are subject to change.