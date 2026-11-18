At a Glance
Tortuga Music Festival, presented in partnership with Live Nation, returns to the sand in Fort Lauderdale April 2-4, 2027 for its 14th annual edition. Eric Church, Megan Moroney and Florida Georgia Line lead the lineup, and Tortuga will mark the Double Diamond-certified duo’s first headlining festival performance since announcing their return to touring in 2027.
The festival features three stages of live music from daytime sets through sunset. On the main stage, fans can also catch Stella Lefty, Stephen Wilson Jr. and Tucker Wetmore, while the Sunset Stage brings Goo Goo Dolls, Train and NE-YO with a genre-spanning mix of rock, pop and R&B. The wider lineup includes Grace Potter, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Dylan Scott, Drake Milligan and Franklin Jonas, among others.
For the first time, fans can buy single-day tickets alongside 3-day passes and GA+, VIP and SVIP packages, and hotel packages are available through partner Jampack. Tickets are on sale at TortugaMusicFestival.com.
Sustainability runs through the event. Tortuga holds a 2-Star Blue Seal from Oceanic Global’s Blue Standard for reducing single-use plastics and managing waste responsibly, and fans can learn about issues affecting the oceans at Rock The Ocean’s Conservation Village. To date, Tortuga fans have helped raise more than $7 million for ocean conservation, research and education.
Lineup and event details are provided by the organizers and are subject to change.
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