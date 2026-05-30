What Causes Acne on Oily Skin and How to Control Breakouts Effectively

Here is where most skincare routines go wrong. When skin feels oily or breaks out, the instinct is to strip it clean. So people reach for strong cleansers, use them multiple times a day, add harsh exfoliants, and layer on acne treatments. It feels productive. But this approach usually backfires.

When you over-cleanse or strip the skin repeatedly, you damage the skin barrier. The barrier is the outermost layer of your skin that controls moisture loss and keeps irritants out. When it is compromised, the skin reads this as a threat and responds by producing even more oil to compensate. You end up in a cycle where you are fighting oil, but your routine is actually triggering more of it.

Common mistakes people with oily, acne-prone skin tend to make: