Why Fragrance Is Luxury’s Most Accessible Indulgence

For readers who follow fashion closely, luxury is familiar territory: the runway collections, the fine watches, and the designer pieces worth building an entire look around. Most of them, though, only come out now and then. You save the statement bag or the fine watch for when the day calls for it.

Fragrance is the exception, the one luxury you reach for every day. Unlike many luxury purchases, scent tends to become part of a daily routine rather than something reserved for select occasions. A favorite fragrance can mark the start of the morning, serve as a finishing touch before an event, or simply provide a small moment of enjoyment during an otherwise ordinary day.

That is what makes it the most accessible indulgence in luxury. It folds into daily life in a way few other things do.