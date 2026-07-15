What Anti-Aging Treatments Actually Work? A Plastic Surgeon Shares the Habits She Swears By

According to board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Usha Rajagopal, the answer isn't found in any single procedure. After decades of helping patients achieve natural-looking results, she believes healthy aging is built on consistency—not chasing trends.
"To me, aging well starts with consistency," says Dr. Rajagopal. "It's someone who began taking care of their skin in their 20s and has continued that commitment over the years with a combination of a good at-home skincare routine, appropriate in-office treatments, and, when the time is right, surgical procedures if they're appropriate. It's not about one magic treatment; it's about making thoughtful investments in your skin over time, and that's what allows people to age beautifully."
Here's exactly how Dr. Rajagopal approaches aging well herself—and the advice she gives every patient.
If there is one anti-aging habit Dr. Rajagopal believes everyone should adopt, it's remarkably simple.
"If a woman could only do one thing, I'd tell her to wear a good physical sunscreen every single day."
Daily sun protection remains one of the most effective ways to prevent premature aging, preserve collagen, minimize pigmentation, and reduce the cumulative effects of UV damage. While aesthetic procedures can help restore youthful skin, preventing sun damage is the foundation of every long-term anti-aging plan.
Despite performing advanced cosmetic procedures every day, Dr. Rajagopal's own skincare routine is surprisingly uncomplicated.
"My daily skincare routine is actually pretty simple," she says. "I'm busy, and honestly, a little lazy, so I want products that deliver results without taking a lot of time."
Her morning starts with a gentle cleanser from ZO Skin Health followed by three AntiAge products—a serum, accelerator, and brightener—that she mixes together before applying. The formulas contain ingredients such as human stem cell growth factors, cytokines, niacinamide, peptides, bakuchiol, vitamins C and E, and essential fatty acids to support healthy skin.
She finishes every morning with an SPF 50 tinted physical sunscreen. At night, she repeats the routine without sunscreen.
"I've been following this regimen consistently for the past two years, and my skin has never looked better."
Healthy aging isn't only about what goes on your skin.
"There are three things I never skip: my daily skincare routine, applying sunscreen, and my oral hygiene routine, which includes brushing, flossing, and scraping my tongue."
For Dr. Rajagopal, these daily habits work together to support both appearance and overall wellness.
One of the biggest misconceptions about anti-aging is waiting until visible aging appears before taking action.
"I'm very much a creature of habit. If I find a routine that works, I stick with it."
In addition to her daily skincare routine, Dr. Rajagopal undergoes SkinPen® microneedling with exosomes about three times a year to stimulate collagen production and maintain healthy, resilient skin.
Every 12 to 18 months, she also has a Morpheus8® treatment to further improve collagen production and overall skin quality.
For maintenance, she receives Botox® two to three times annually and uses hyaluronic acid fillers sparingly—typically every 18 months to two years, if at all.
"I believe in doing just enough to maintain natural-looking results rather than chasing every new treatment."
Before a special event, she also schedules a HydraFacial® with a brightening treatment.
"I absolutely love it because my skin feels so refreshed afterward. If I have a big event coming up, I'll typically schedule one about 10 days in advance—it gives my skin that healthy, radiant glow."
According to Dr. Rajagopal, one of the biggest mistakes she sees is patients believing there's a single treatment that will solve every concern.
"People tend to overdo certain treatments while underutilizing others. They often think it's an either-or approach, when in reality, the best results come from combining treatments strategically over time."
She explains that Botox may become part of a regular maintenance routine, while hyaluronic acid fillers may only be appropriate every few years. The key is recognizing that each treatment serves a different purpose.
"Healthy, natural-looking aging requires a comprehensive approach. It starts with a consistent skincare routine at home, is supported by in-office treatments, and, when appropriate, may include surgery. At a certain point, someone may benefit from a blepharoplasty or a facelift, but that doesn't mean you stop taking care of your skin or getting Botox. These treatments all work together—they're not mutually exclusive. When they're combined thoughtfully, they deliver the most natural and long-lasting results."
Social media has dramatically changed the way people think about cosmetic treatments, but Dr. Rajagopal cautions against letting trends dictate your decisions.
"There are so many incredible treatments available today, from Botox and hyaluronic acid fillers to a wide range of skin rejuvenation procedures. The key is using them thoughtfully and working with an ethical, experienced provider who can recommend what's appropriate for your age, your skin, and your long-term goals."
What works for someone in their twenties is very different from what someone in their forties, fifties, or sixties may need. Preventative treatments like Botox and SkinPen® microneedling can be excellent for younger patients, while more advanced procedures such as Morpheus8® or surgery may become appropriate later.
"I think one of the biggest challenges in aesthetics is that trends tend to swing like a pendulum. A few years ago, everyone wanted hyaluronic acid fillers, and now many people have become against them. The truth is, hyaluronic acid fillers absolutely have a place—they're just not right for everyone. It's about choosing the right treatment for the right patient at the right time, rather than following whatever happens to be trending."
For Dr. Rajagopal, aging well isn't about trying to look decades younger—it's about taking care of your skin consistently, making thoughtful treatment decisions, and embracing a personalized approach that evolves with you over time.
Whether it's wearing sunscreen every day, investing in collagen-stimulating treatments, or knowing when less is more, the goal is never to chase perfection.
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