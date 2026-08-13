The New Rules of Luxury: How Modern Couples Are Choosing Engagement Rings

For decades, engagement ring shopping often followed a predictable formula. Certain diamond shapes dominated the market, and traditional settings remained the default choice for many buyers.

Today, couples are embracing designs that tell a story.

From unique stone shapes to customised settings, engagement rings are increasingly viewed as an extension of personal style. Some couples are drawn to vintage-inspired designs, while others prefer sleek contemporary aesthetics. Many are even combining elements from different styles to create something entirely their own.

This shift reflects a broader movement in luxury purchasing. Consumers are no longer interested in owning what everyone else has. Instead, they seek pieces that feel distinctive and meaningful.