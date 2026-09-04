From Tailored Jackets to Table Manners: The Style Codes of a Blackjack Evening

Casino dressing can go wrong when people treat it like costume design. A sharply peaked lapel, a satin dress and a new pair of cuff links all have their place, but wearing every idea at once tends to flatten the effect. One strong choice is usually enough. Start with clothes that fit properly, then let texture do the interesting work: brushed wool, silk, velvet, or a fine knit that catches the low light without demanding a spotlight.

A modern jacket need not be stiff. Soft shoulders and a little room through the body look better after dinner than tailoring that only works while standing straight. Dark trousers, a clean loafer, and an open-collar shirt can be entirely right in a relaxed resort. In a more formal room, add a tie. The useful question is not, ‘Does this look luxurious?’ but ‘Will I still feel comfortable in it after midnight?’

That practical streak came through in our conversation about personal style and modern luxury. Clothes have to belong to the life being lived. At a card table, that means sleeves that stay clear of chips, jewelry that does not strike the rail with every gesture, and a bag small enough to disappear beneath the chair.