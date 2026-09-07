A comparison of the most popular Tudor models

Choosing a Tudor watch becomes more interesting once you look past the familiar snowflake hands, as the current range spans dive watches, field watches, GMTs, chronographs and sports pieces. Black Bay, Pelagos and Ranger offer useful starting points, each serving different priorities: heritage, technical diving and field-watch simplicity.

Tudor's estimated sales also rose from 160,000 watches in 2024 to 180,000 in 2025, according to Morgan Stanley and LuxeConsult. Current U.S. prices create further gaps between models, helping your budget narrow the choice.