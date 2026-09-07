The One Luxury Purchase That Doesn't Depreciate the Moment You Make It

Most luxury spending follows a rule nobody says out loud: the moment you buy it, it's worth less. The car loses value driving off the lot. The handbag resells for a fraction of retail. Even fine jewelry typically returns far less than what it cost.
Rolex breaks that rule, and serious collectors treat it less like an indulgence and more like a genuine allocation within a broader portfolio of things that hold value.
Rolex manufactures deliberately less than the world wants — an estimated 800,000 to 1,000,000 watches annually, a number that has grown slowly against demand that consistently outpaces it on the brand's most desirable references. A steel Daytona retails at $16,550 through an authorized dealer, when one is even available. The same watch trades on the secondary market at $27,000 to $36,000, a premium that has held for over a decade.
No other watch brand sustains this dynamic at scale. It isn't hype. It's a company that has controlled its own scarcity for the better part of a century.
The speculative run-up through 2021 and the correction that followed through 2023 separated collectors from speculators fast. References with real structural scarcity — the Daytona, top GMT-Master II configurations — held their value and recovered quickly. References that appreciated purely on hype gave most of it back.
Rolex discontinued the GMT-Master II Pepsi — the most requested configuration in the catalog — earlier this year. Without a retail ceiling, the secondary market repriced it upward within weeks, following the pattern set by the Submariner "Hulk" after its own 2020 discontinuation. A reference stops being made, and every existing example becomes worth more overnight, with no change in demand.
Serious collectors concentrate in references with genuine structural scarcity, diversify across a handful, and hold through cycles instead of trading on sentiment. The strongest long-term case remains concentrated: the steel Daytona, top GMT-Master II configurations, and Submariner references trading at or above retail.
Authentication is non-negotiable — the factor separating a genuine asset from an expensive mistake that looks identical in photographs. Treated with real discipline, a handful of the right references function as a wearable hedge against ordinary volatility — a category with a track record and none of the depreciation luxury spending usually guarantees.
Ermitage Jewelers has specialized in authenticated pre-owned Rolex watches since 2000.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.