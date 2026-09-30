What Anti-Aging Treatments Actually Work? A Plastic Surgeon Shares the Habits She Swears By

Everyone wants to know the secret to aging well. Is it Botox? Fillers? A facelift? The latest laser treatment?

According to board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Usha Rajagopal, the answer isn't found in any single procedure. After decades of helping patients achieve natural-looking results, she believes healthy aging is built on consistency—not chasing trends.

"To me, aging well starts with consistency," says Dr. Rajagopal. "It's someone who began taking care of their skin in their 20s and has continued that commitment over the years with a combination of a good at-home skincare routine, appropriate in-office treatments, and, when the time is right, surgical procedures if they're appropriate. It's not about one magic treatment; it's about making thoughtful investments in your skin over time, and that's what allows people to age beautifully."

Here's exactly how Dr. Rajagopal approaches aging well herself—and the advice she gives every patient.