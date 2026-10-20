5 Men's Grooming Brands Worth Knowing in 2026

The most interesting men's grooming brands right now are not chasing trends. They make fewer things, make them well, and design them to earn a lasting place on the bathroom shelf. In 2026, that restraint feels more relevant than ever.
This shift mirrors a broader idea of modern luxury, one built on intentional choices rather than accumulation. A thoughtful grooming routine now spans hair styling, skincare, shaving, beard care and fragrance. Each step deserves the same consideration as a good watch or a well-cut jacket.
Three qualities shaped this edit, and they are worth applying to any brand you bring into your routine. The first is a clear point of view, with products designed to work together rather than sold as one-off novelties. A brand with that kind of focus tends to make fewer, better decisions.
The second is visible craftsmanship. It might show up in a carefully built formula, a signature scent, or the way a brand presents itself in store and on the shelf. These are the details that separate a lasting brand from a passing one.
The third is longevity. The best products earn their place through daily use, fitting naturally into a routine and still making sense years from now. Novelty fades quickly, while a well-made essential becomes a fixture.
It also helps to think in categories. A complete routine usually begins with skincare, moves through shaving or beard care, and finishes with hair styling and a final layer of fragrance. Each of the five brands below anchors one of those steps.
For hair styling, The Merman builds its range around a sea salt spray for texture and volume and Curling Sea Clay for shape and lasting hold. Curling Sea Clay is made with volcanic bentonite clay and dries to a low-shine, matte finish. The spray pairs sea salt with aloe vera, and the brand describes its ingredients as ocean-powered.
Its lead spot comes down to a focused styling approach: two complementary products, one clear purpose, and a method that fits a busy morning. The brand suggests misting the spray through damp hair, then working the clay upward for added texture, shape and hold. Men who want a slick, high-gloss finish will be better served by a traditional pomade.
At a glance: Hair styling | Sea Salt Spray and Curling Sea Clay | Best for natural texture and movement
Few names in grooming are as closely tied to design as Aesop. Founded in Melbourne in 1987 by hairdresser Dennis Paphitis, the brand describes its formulations as plant-based and laboratory-made. Its skincare runs from cleansers and serums to moisturizers, with a dedicated shaving category alongside them.
That attention to detail extends to its stores, each developed with architects and designers to suit its surroundings. Aesop suits the man who wants his bathroom shelf to feel as considered as the rest of his home. Many formulations carry distinct botanical aromas, so anyone who prefers fragrance-free products may want to sample first.
At a glance: Skincare | Cleansers, serums and moisturizers | Best for a design-led bathroom shelf
Proraso brings an Italian barbershop sensibility to the daily shave. The brand introduced its pre-shave cream in 1948, and that product remains at the heart of the range. Its best-known Green line, scented with eucalyptus and menthol, runs from shaving cream through to aftershave.
For those who keep some growth, the same line includes beard oil and beard balm, so shaving and beard care can share one familiar scent. Proraso rewards a slower, more deliberate shave without asking for a complicated kit. The Green line's cooling feel is part of its appeal, though men with sensitive skin may want to patch test first.
At a glance: Shaving | Pre-shave cream and the Green line | Best for a classic, unhurried shave
Baxter of California was founded in Los Angeles in 1965 by Baxter Finley. He started making his own products when he could not find skincare designed for men. The brand says every formula is still tested at the Baxter Finley Barber + Shop in Los Angeles.
For beard care, its Beard Grooming Oil blends avocado oil and apricot kernel oil. It is positioned to tame facial hair while conditioning the skin beneath it. The brand favors simple, effective formulas and holds that premium quality need not be showy, which makes it an easy fit for an understated routine.
At a glance: Beard care | Beard Grooming Oil | Best for an understated, low-fuss routine
Acqua di Parma traces its origins to 1916, when its Colonia was created in Parma. The fragrance was considered lighter and more refreshing than the heavier perfumes of its era. More than a century later, it remains the signature of the house.
The Barbiere collection carries that Italian elegance into shaving, including a Soft Shaving Cream for Brush made with pomegranate seed oil and hyaluronic acid. Acqua di Parma sits at the investment end of this edit. It suits the man who sees fragrance as the finishing touch that ties a routine together.
At a glance: Fragrance | Colonia and the Barbiere collection | Best for a signature finishing touch
A considered routine works best when each product has a set place in the day. Skincare comes first, usually right after a shower. Shaving or beard care follows while the face is still warm.
Hair styling comes next, and it is where small adjustments show most. Texturizing products such as sea salt spray usually go on damp hair, with a clay or pomade worked in afterward to set the shape.
Fragrance is the final step, applied once everything else has settled. Keeping to that order makes even a short routine feel deliberate.
It is also worth resisting the urge to buy everything at once. Introducing one product at a time makes it easier to see what earns its place.
The strongest grooming routine is not the one with the most products. It is the one where each product has a clear purpose, from the morning cleanse to the final spritz of fragrance. Fewer, better products also make the ritual easier to keep.
Taken together, these five brands cover hair styling, skincare, shaving, beard care and scent with the same restraint. Start with the step that matters most to you, and let the rest of the routine evolve slowly from there. The aim is a ritual that feels entirely your own.
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