How Long Do Dermal Fillers Really Last? Your Full Guide

Whether you get dermal fillers from your local shop or you shop for dermal fillers online, you should stick to a series of healthy habits to enhance their longevity.

Drink plenty of water because they absorb it and hold onto it. Hydration keeps them going for months. Sunscreen is extremely important too to prevent UV radiation from degrading collagen networks and skin elasticity. Also, avoid bad habits, such as smoking or alcohol. No one says you can’t have a glass of wine every now and then, but don’t exaggerate.

Finally, stress promotes the production of cortisol. The stress hormone breaks down collagen, so your dermal fillers may not be able to compensate for the loss as overall tissue volume weakens

As for long-term maintenance, make sure to adopt a healthy lifestyle with no bad habits.

Also, dermal fillers tend to last longer if you do occasional touch-ups. Basically, it’s better to show up every six or 12 months and get some extra than wait for a few years before doing it again. It’s some sort of maintenance that also feels cheaper in the long run.

As a short final conclusion, it makes no difference if you shop dermal fillers online or locally. How long they last depends on their quality, how deep they go, their thickness, your body’s metabolism and daily habits for care and maintenance.

Normally, most dermal fillers can last between six and 18 months, but some of them can last even longer with the right level of care and consistent routine.