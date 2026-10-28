Chronograph Watch as a Gift: What to Know Before Choosing One

Both movements make good gifts. They suit different people.

1. Automatic watches: Wrist motion winds it, and it stops after about two days unworn. It needs periodic service. It drifts by seconds a day, and the seconds hand sweeps smoothly. It suits someone who loves mechanics.

2. Quartz watches: A battery powers it, and it keeps running while unworn. It needs a battery change. It drifts by seconds a month, and the seconds hand ticks once a second. It suits someone who rotates watches or is new to them.

The only wrong gift is the one that stays in the box. For chronograph watches as a gift, quartz is the easier choice when the recipient owns several watches, because it keeps running in a drawer. A Swiss quartz chronograph such as the Astonia carries the full layout, including a date and ADD/ SPLIT timing. An automatic rewards the person who enjoys mechanics. Match the movement to the wrist it will live on.