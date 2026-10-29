How to Choose Women's Swim Cover Ups That Carry a Resort Wardrobe From Pool Deck to Dinner

The best $180 you'll ever spend on vacation isn't the hotel upgrade. It's a cover-up you actually want to be seen in.

I learned that the hard way in Positano, standing in a lobby with a towel wrapped around my waist because the one thing in my suitcase that was supposed to bridge swim and supper looked like a bathrobe with opinions. Nobody tells you that the piece you wear the least at home is the piece you live in on the road. It goes to breakfast, it goes to the beach club, it goes to the market for lemons, and on a good night it goes straight to dinner with a change of shoes. That's the job. Most cover-ups can't do it.

So here's the fix, and it starts with a simple filter. When you're sorting through women's swim cover ups, stop asking whether it's pretty and start asking what time of day it quits on you. A piece that dies at 2 p.m. isn't a cover-up, it's a costume. Everything below is built around that single question.