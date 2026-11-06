How to Choose a Reliable Everyday Watch

Quartz movements rely on a battery and an electronic oscillator to keep time. They're generally low-maintenance, need only periodic battery changes, and tend to stay accurate without much fuss. Battery life depends on the movement itself and whatever extra functions are built in—chronographs or illuminated displays, for instance, tend to drain power faster.

Mechanical and automatic movements work differently, using a mainspring, gear train, and escapement instead of a battery. Manually wound watches need regular winding by hand, while automatics wind themselves as you move throughout the day. These movements typically require periodic professional servicing and can show more variation in daily timekeeping compared to quartz. That's not a flaw or a sign of poor construction—it's simply a different mechanical approach, one that many wearers appreciate for its craftsmanship and the tactile experience it offers.

When deciding based on your lifestyle, weigh convenience, your tolerance for maintenance, how much you enjoy mechanical interaction, case thickness, and how much timekeeping drift you're comfortable with. It's also worth separating movement accuracy (how closely the watch tracks real time) from power reserve (how long it runs before needing a wind or a new battery)—related concepts, but not the same thing.