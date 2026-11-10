The Linen Dress, Occasion by Occasion: A Refined Guide to Warm-Weather Dressing

Few garments travel as gracefully through a well-planned season as the linen dress. It belongs on a terrace overlooking the sea, at a long lunch beneath the olive trees and on the deck of a private yacht at golden hour. Its appeal lies in a particular kind of ease: the look of someone who has arrived exactly where she intended, without visible effort.

Yet linen rewards a considered approach. The same dress can read as relaxed or formal depending on cut, color and what accompanies it. What follows is an occasion-by-occasion edit for the season ahead, with notes on silhouette, styling and the small decisions that separate the merely comfortable from the genuinely elegant.