The summer crowds have gone home. The yachts are fewer, the beach clubs quieter, and the light on the Mediterranean turns soft and golden by mid-afternoon. For many travelers, late autumn through early spring is the best time to experience the Côte d’Azur, the Costa del Sol, or the coast of Sardinia. Restaurants have tables available, the hiking trails above Saint-Tropez are empty, and you can walk the old port of Monaco without weaving through tour groups.

Packing for the off-season, however, is a different exercise. Days can reach the high sixties Fahrenheit in the sun, while evenings drop quickly once the sun disappears behind the hills. The wardrobe that works is one built on layers, natural fabrics, and pieces that move easily from a seaside lunch to a terrace dinner. For women, women’s resortwear in Giza cotton has become one of the more practical answers.

The Belgian label Baindoux has taken that idea further than most.