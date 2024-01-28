Tech Essentials for 2024
With CES kicking off the new year with the latest consumer electronics we got a glimpse into the hottest tech items to watch for in 2024. From iphone gadgets to beauty tools, computing and portable gaming and home electronics here are some of our favorite ‘must haves.’
Lenovo Legion Go
Lenovo Legion Go was made for gamers on the go. With a supervivid touchscreen display, controls and console level graphics and performance packed into a portable handheld unit.
Samsung Air Dresser
Samsung Air Dresser- Minimize trips to the dry cleaner with the Samsung Air dresser designed to deodorize, sanitize while getting rid of the wrinkles.
Speck’s iPhone Cases
Speck’s iPhone cases not only protect your fragile iPhone from drops and spills but their click lock accessories can add a no slip wallet or mount for the car vent.
Anker’s Mag Go Collection
Charge all of your Qi enabled gadgets wirelessly in a stylish way with Anker’s Mag Go collection.
Nimble
Nimble- the world’s first device that uses artificial intelligence and robotics to autonomously paint and dry nails in as little as 25 minutes. It uses high-resolution micro-cameras, and 3D image processing to scan the size, shape, and curvature of each nai and a tiny robotic arm
paint your nails, with a precise, personalized amount of polish for a high-shine manicure. And their airflow dries polish between coats.
LG Wireless Transparent TV
LG redefined home aesthetics with their revolutionary wireless transparent tv that transforms from a transparent display to an OLED TV.
Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones
Beats Studio Pro wireless headphones for a limited time snag a pair of these noise cancelling acoustic masterpieces for $100 off on Verizon.com
Lockly’s Visage Keyless Deadbolt Locks
High tech facial recognition comes to the home with Lockly’s visage keyless deadbolt locks that use AI facial recognition technology and will work with Apple Home.