Tech Essentials for 2024

Nimble- the world’s first device that uses artificial intelligence and robotics to autonomously paint and dry nails in as little as 25 minutes. It uses high-resolution micro-cameras, and 3D image processing to scan the size, shape, and curvature of each nai and a tiny robotic arm

paint your nails, with a precise, personalized amount of polish for a high-shine manicure. And their airflow dries polish between coats.

Nimblebeauty.com